Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Knots 3D
Used by arborists, fishermen, firefighters, climbers, military, and boy scouts the world over, Knots 3D will quickly teach you how to tie even the most difficult knot. With more than 120 knots, Knots 3D will be your go-to reference.
Videos in Video
Videos in Video is an easy video editor with fast editing features that allow you to place multiples videos, photos, and music within an existing video. The app promises to turn your videos into professional-looking edited movies.
Therapy Buddy
Get the most out of your counseling or life-coaching sessions with Therapy Buddy. Developed by Thriveworks, this app provides users with tools they need to have a productive therapy session.
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and timetable schedule planner, both for schools and universities. Convenient class and study-schedule, textbooks, homework, and notes are attached to classes.
Breathing Zone
Breathing Zone is a mindful breathing exercise that slows your breathing rate to calm you down and help you feel more relaxed even on your most stressful days.
Top 26 Hip Hop Radio
Hip Hop Radio is for all hip hop music fans. Now you can listen to today’s greatest hits all day all in one place. The app is simple — just tap to play and tap again to stop the music.
