Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

ACT Prep

ACT Test Prep For Dummies gets you ready for one of the biggest tests of your high school years. This app features more than 950 practice questions covering critical English, reading, science, and math skills.

Ashy Bines Ab Challenge

Discover your personal belly blueprint and fast track your journey to achieving the flat, sexy stomach you have always wanted.

Voice4u AAC

Voice4u is picture-based communication app for those who have speech challenges. With Voice4u, you can easily bridge the communication gap.

Life Hacks

Lifehacks brings you thousands of useful life-hacking tips that are aimed at improving your productivity and bringing calm to your life — an attempt to reclaim some leisure time and autonomy from the heavy demands of our busy lifestyles.

ListBox

The most important thing about this reminder app is that it won’t leave you alone until you notice the reminder, and when you do, it suggests an action.

Train Conductor

Directly control trains with your finger. Send them to their destinations by creating track connections with a quick swipe.

