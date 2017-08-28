Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Stock Ticker
Stock TickerPicker is an intuitive, powerful application that lets you view watch lists of real-time stock quotes as well as stock/charting data for technical analysis about any listed company.
Available on:
Herotime
The world’s first and only single-button multi-stopwatch enables a single coach to time several athletes at once with maximum precision no matter the start configuration.
Available on:
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. It’s very minimalistic but has everything you need.
Available on:
Beer Boards
Find out what’s on draught at all your favorite craft beer bars. Post your favorite bar’s beer boards for other people to see, check out upcoming events at each bar, and add them to your calendar.
Available on:
Cloud Hub
Cloud Hub is a simple documents reader and manager for the iOS platform. It allows you to download or upload files from cloud services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, and iCloud.
Available on:
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
Available on: