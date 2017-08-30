Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
MovieSpirit
Through MovieSpirit, you can combine various media elements such as video, photo, music, text, and voice with your creative ideas. What’s more, you can add a range of effects and be the filmmaker you always intended to be.
Available on:
Gif Me
Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built-in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter, too.
Available on:
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. It’s very minimalistic but has everything you need.
Available on:
NiteFan
This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of 4 different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.
Available on:
Make a Face
Make a Face is photography software to create unique, animated composite pictures and videos of faces.If you like creating interesting photos and animations of the faces of your friends and family, this is the app for you.
Available on:
NoLocation
Location data is stored in every photo you take with your iPhone. When your photos are shared on the internet, anyone that sees them can see exactly where they were taken. NoLocation is here to fix that problem.
Available on: