Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
SnowHaze
SnowHaze is a powerful private browser developed to truly protect your data on the internet. SnowHaze is used like every common browser with the big advantage of having your personal data safe.
C-Time
Your time is precious. C-Time is the app that helps you see how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places, or doing certain things.
Typic
Typic is a simple app that allows you to add text to photos. Create quotes, beautiful typographic text layouts, or design a greeting card, all in the same app.
NiteFan
This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of 4 different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.
Make a Face
Make a Face is photography software to create unique, animated composite pictures and videos of faces. If you like creating interesting photos and animations of the faces of your friends and family, this is the app for you.
Crop Video
Crop Video is an easy video cropping application that allows you to crop videos conveniently and in seconds. The app offers a unique “Crop” function to select only the most beautiful and important parts.
