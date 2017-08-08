Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
World Recipes
World Recipes collects the most popular and distinguishing recipes around the world. The classic leather menu design may look just as good as the menu items themselves.
Happy Hypnosis
Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, and meditate.
MoneyCoach
MoneyCoach brings you more money and financial freedom by helping you manage all your financial accounts, create amazing reports, and give you personalized finance tips.
Redesign Photo
Redesign Photo is a photo editing app that includes more than 100 unique filters and 240 preloaded images that can be blended in any which way.
My Rec
My Rec is an app for managing audio recordings: it’s easy, fast and beautiful to use. It’s the ideal for working with voice memos, saving reminders, and recording calls.
