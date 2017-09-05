DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Stress Guide

Developed by stress experts, this app is made to help you quantify your level of psychological or physical stress with the iPhone camera. The app also gives you personalized tips on how to cope with stress.

Available on:

iOS

Sketch Bench

Create cool and realistic sketches and paintings with this unique app. Complete lifelike drawings and beautiful paintings, all with this handy tool.

Available on:

iOS

Sigma

Sigma is the perfect companion for your school that will help you keep track of your classes and allow you to add homework into your week’s schedule with ease. With Sigma, you no longer need to carry an extra agenda.

Available on:

iOS

NiteFan

This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of four different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.

Available on:

iOS

GymTraining

Download GymTraining now to access free multi-day workouts that are guaranteed to kick-start your fitness. Get a professional-level workout and get your body into the best shape of your life.

Available on:

iOS

Drift

Drift is a simple, elegant, and beautifully designed travel planner that is solely focused on the places you plan to visit. It is perfect for a vacation itinerary and everyday to-do agenda.

Available on:

iOS