Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Magic Launcher
Magic Launcher is the only Today Widget App Launcher you will ever need. With the ability to launch more than 100,000 apps and actions from the Today Widget in the Notification Center, it makes using your iPhone even easier.
iOrtho+
iOrtho+ is the number one mobile guide for orthopedic special tests and manual techniques. This app is developed from advanced, evidence-based knowledge, and extensive clinical practice.
Fimly
Fimly is based on a groundbreaking realtime 3D rendering technology. Create incredible movies with pictures from your camera roll. Just select your favorite pictures and let the app do the rest.
Edgar Allan Poe
Download the most macabre wallpapers inspired on the stories of the master of terror himself, Edgar Allan Poe. Dive down to the darkest side of the human soul with these 27 wallpapers with original illustrations by David Garcia Fores.
Vocabulary
Looking for tips for improving your vocabulary? Whether you are trying to strengthen and broaden your vocabulary for school or personal growth, the key is a commitment to regularly learning new words.
Drift
Drift is a simple, elegant, and beautifully designed travel planner that is solely focused on the places you plan to visit. It is perfect for a vacation itinerary and everyday to-do agenda.
