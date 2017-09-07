Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Dog Monitor
This reliable multi-platform dog monitor works via Wi-Fi, 3G, or LTE. Use it to monitor up to four pets simultaneously and you’ll be able to always stay in touch with your pets.
Available on:
iOrtho+
iOrtho+ is the number one mobile guide for orthopedic special tests and manual techniques. This app is developed from advanced, evidence-based knowledge, and extensive clinical practice.
Available on:
Aesop’s Fables Remixed
Aesop’s Fables Remixed is a collection of commonly known fables retold and remixed into intertwining stories. Give your child an opportunity to read the stories aloud by himself or herself, too.
Available on:
Edgar Allan Poe
Download the most macabre wallpapers inspired on the stories of the master of terror himself, Edgar Allan Poe. Dive at the darkest side of human soul with these 27 wallpapers with original illustrations by David Garcia Forés.
Available on:
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Available on:
Remote Drive Pro
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to all your files and use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Available on: