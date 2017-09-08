Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Earthlapse
Turn your iPad or iPhone into a window aboard the International Space Station. Experience stunning views of Earth captured by NASA astronauts. Control the views with your finger.
Publisher Master
PublisherMaster for iOS is an advanced yet easy-to-use design and publishing app for creating stunning posters, fliers, cards, banners, wedding invitations, advertisements, and more.
Aesop’s Fables Remixed
Aesop’s Fables Remixed is a collection of commonly known fables retold and remixed into intertwining stories. Give your child an opportunity to read the stories aloud by himself or herself, too.
Beehive Weather
This is a clean, simple, and perfect weather app. It features six colorful themes for personalization as well as 7-day or 12-hour weather forecasts.
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Paper Keyboard
Forget bluetooth, use paper. Just print a PDF file on paper and use it as a keyboard. How? Put your phone where marked on the paper and see the magic happen: the phone’s camera detects your fingers with state of the art algorithms.
