Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Grocery List
Abandon the paper list and all other complicated applications that end up hindering rather than helping. This app is designed to be a more practical grocery list and make your life easier.
Available on:
Thankful For
“Thankful for…” helps you pick up the healthy habit of giving thanks with a curated list of hundreds of things to be thankful for. Pick the ones that apply best to you, get reminders throughout the day, and share your gratitude with the world.
Available on:
Gymster Pro
Input your gym’s equipment and never again see an exercise you can’t perform, or one you’re tired of. Are you bored of the same old workouts & tasteless “clean” recipes? Never be bored again and download Gymster.
Available on:
Easy Spending
Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the best way to take control of where the money goes and effectively build wealth using the simple and yet powerful money management app.
Available on:
my.eggbite
This app, my.eggbite, tracks and records your activities and achievements. Record elapsed time, distance, altitude, speed, and minimum and maximum speed, no matter what you’re doing.
Available on:
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix is a powerful and fast photo editor with a lot of editing tools, importing, and sharing options. With Phoenix you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, borders, and fonts.
Available on: