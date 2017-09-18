Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
My Book List
The ideal repository for book recommendations gathered from friends, reviews, and other sources, this app will locate the actual book cover and store it on its iBook-like shelf or as an entry on a list.
Reminders Widget
Add reminders to your iPhone with a built-in reminders app that lets you check out your to-do list without ever unlocking your device. Save time looking and scrolling through all your tasks and reminders.
Tadaa SLR
Now you can shoot SLR-quality photos wherever you are, all with your iPhone. Use this app and just point, focus, and end up with a high-quality photograph.
eXtra Voice Recorder
eXtra Voice Recorder is a combination of a high-quality audio recorder, a multifunctional audio editor, and an easy-to-use audio files manager. With eXtra Voice Recorder all your recordings will be fully organized and available.
Orderly
Orderly is designed based on how the human-mind visualizes to-do lists. It is an incredibly easy to use to-do list app that features a user-friendly interface, seamless cloud sync, and location-based reminders.
Grab for Dropbox
This app downloads all the photos and videos from a Dropbox link or shared folder. You can either paste in a link without signing into Dropbox, or sign in and pick a shared folder.
