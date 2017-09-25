Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
ChainWise
Choose your favorite restaurants and then quickly find them nearby or in any city. ChainWise is perfect for traveling or just choosing a restaurant near home.
Paintkeep
Get creative turning your photo to art instantly by choosing the watercolor or sketch filters you want. Paintkeep is suitable for both beginner and expert users to create unlimited possibilities of painting.
Professor Ball
The ball in this addictive game is bouncing and seeking to escape from obstacles. You’ll have to help it escape in order to save the day and win the game.
Universal Doctor Speaker
Universal Doctor Speaker is a multilingual app providing key medical phrases translated across 17 languages, with audios to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare professionals who don’t share a common language.
Blue
Blue provides 36-hour weather forecasts relevant to your location in a fast and fun interface. Swipe up to see each hour represented in a beautiful gradient visual—whether in Fiji, or just at work.
InstaWeb
InstaWeb is a powerful tool for iPhone and iPad that converts any website to PDF quickly and easily. It’s a must-have tool for students, teachers, and professional users who save online articles for offline reading.
