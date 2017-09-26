DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Fireworks Tap

Tap the screen and watch the fireworks explode! This app promises ceaseless entertainment for kids and adults alike — there are no extra buttons to tap and no ads to distract you.

Multi Translate Voice

Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app that is able to translate any language into three others at the same time.

Professor Ball

The ball in this addictive game is bouncing and seeking to escape from obstacles. You’ll have to help the ball escape in order to save the day and win the game.

Universal Doctor Speaker

Universal Doctor Speaker is a multilingual app providing key medical phrases translated across 17 languages, with audios to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare professionals who don’t share a common language.

Japanese

Japanese is the ultimate study companion for any Japanese language learner. Japanese is comprehensive, with over 175,000 dictionary entries and 58,000 example sentences, and fits perfectly in your pocket.

Edge Music

View the top artists from major music labels side by side with emerging indie artists, all in one place. Edge Music is your source for an unrestricted music video experience.

