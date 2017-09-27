Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Blue Days
Blue Days gives you highly accurate hyperlocal weather in a simple interface. Using over a dozen high accuracy weather sources, Blue Days will display the forecast alongside animations and custom backgrounds.
Holidays 2017
Insert the holidays of the countries listed below into your iPhone calendar with one tap. The holidays will be added as all-day events, you don’t need any subscriptions.
Ruler
Use this iPhone ruler to measure small distances. Just put your finger on the screen and slide your phone with the other hand. Pull the arrow down to reel off.
Universal Doctor Speaker
Universal Doctor Speaker is a multilingual app providing key medical phrases translated across 17 languages, with audios to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare professionals who don’t share a common language.
dB meter
The dBA Meter is a well-calibrated app. You can use it to measure sound SPL levels as well as noise, and save your measurements.
Edge Music
View the top artists from major music labels side by side with emerging indie artists, all in one place. Edge Music is your source for an unrestricted music video experience.
