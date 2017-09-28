Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Dangle Time
DangleTime is your private stickhandling coach on your phone. Anytime you want to work on your stickhandling, just pull out your phone and get training.
Available on:
Holidays 2017
Insert the holidays of the countries listed below into your iPhone calendar with one tap. The holidays will be added as all-day events, you don’t need any subscriptions.
Available on:
Ruler
Through MovieSpirit, you can combine all media elements such as video, photo, music, text, and voice with your creative ideas. What’s more, you can add various effects to them, including scene-switching effects, text animation, and more.
Available on:
Universal Doctor Speaker
Universal Doctor Speaker is a multilingual app providing key medical phrases translated across 17 languages, with audios to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare professionals who don’t share a common language.
Available on:
SOS QR
The SOS QR app will help you be prepared and stay safe during an emergency, with unique features available at home or when traveling around the world.
Available on:
Edge Music
View the top artists from major music labels side by side with emerging indie artists, all in one place. Edge Music is your source for an unrestricted music video experience.
Available on: