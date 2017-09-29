Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Fitnet Live Coach
Fitnet is a personal trainer for everyone. Exercise by yourself or add a boost to your goal by connecting with a live certified personal trainer.
Wonder Notes
Need to make a to-do list? Capture ideas at a board meeting? Plan next week’s blog post? With Wonder Notes you can do it all quickly, easily, and powerfully. Simply create as many notes as you want by populating them with text, pictures, maps, and URLs.
Recapify
If you’re in the sales industry, this could be the app for you. Recapify helps sales reps communicate meeting results faster through integrations with Salesforce and Evernote.
Universal Doctor Speaker
Universal Doctor Speaker is a multilingual app providing key medical phrases translated across 17 languages, with audios to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare professionals who don’t share a common language.
SlopeTours
Take easy-to-follow, animated, self-guided, skiing and snowboarding tours of the most popular ski resorts based on your ability level, conditions, and fun.
Edge Music
View the top artists from major music labels side by side with emerging indie artists, all in one place. Edge Music is your source for an unrestricted music video experience.
