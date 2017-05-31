Restaurant service just got even smoother thanks to Denny’s on Demand

Denny's on Demand, which lets you place an order from your phone, is a further sign of the integration of the food service and mobile spaces.

Fast food’s value proposition has always revolved around convenience, and now, Denny’s is bolstering that reputation even further. On Tuesday, May 30, the restaurant chain fondly known as “America’s diner” introduced “Denny’s on Demand,” which allows customers to order their greasy favorites straight from their smartphones. Denny’s new ordering platform promises a “quick and easy way to place a mobile or online order for takeout or delivery.”

The 60-year-old chain developed its new platform in tandem with digital ordering provider Olo, and includes a comprehensive revamp of the company’s mobile app. So not only can you order from Denny’s whenever you’d like, but you can also find the nearest outpost of the restaurant, customize an order, and pay for takeout or, where its available, delivery via Olo’s Dispatch delivery network.

Best of all, ordering promises to be available in select markets 24/7 through both mobile and desktop, where you can select a pickup or delivery time, track your order, and (perhaps unwillingly) examine your order history.

“Denny’s has always been a place where America can come and get their favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, literally at any time of day or night,” said John Dillon, Denny’s chief marketing officer. “With ‘Denny’s on Demand,’ we’ve taken that same ‘always open’ philosophy that is synonymous with our brand and expanded it to easy-to-use technology, bringing access to our craveable diner fare straight to our guests’ fingertips. Whether it’s a Grand Slam for dinner … or pancakes at 3 a.m., the options are endless and now truly the world is your diner.”

And to ensure that you really can’t miss this online ordering experience, the fast food chain is bringing ‘Denny’s on Demand’ directly to customers by way of its social media channels. You’ll soon be able to place an order through Twitter, calling for your favorite dish by way of a Direct Message. And as for Denny’s on Facebook, you’ll be able to call for breakfast at any time of of the day or night with either a Chatbot or other on-page options. Finally, Denny’s diners will have the opportunity to Snap their ‘Denny’s on Demand’ experiences through a series of new Snapchat filters.

“The launch of ‘Denny’s on Demand’ is the result of our commitment to leveraging new technology to reach a wider audience and make it even more convenient for today’s virtually connected guests to enjoy their favorite diner dishes,” Dillon concluded. In the coming months, we will continue to enhance the Denny’s experience for our guests, giving them even more ways to get exactly what they want from our menu, whenever — and now wherever — they want it.”

You can place an order at www.dennys.com or by using the Denny’s app, available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.