The Google Pixel 6a is here after being announced at Google I/O in May. It is unusual to see new smartphones take over 60 days to hit the shelves after being announced. However, that is the strategy Google has adopted.

But with the disappearing charging bricks from new smartphone boxes, you are likely wondering if the Pixel 6a comes with a charger. Was the company generous enough to include a fast charger with a midrange device when its flagship phones already miss out on the accessory?

What comes in the Pixel 6a box

The straightforward answer is no. The Google Pixel 6a doesn’t come with a charger in the box. It isn’t a surprise either. Google adopted the no-charger policy with its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in 2021. Before that, every Pixel smartphone had a charging adapter in the box, with the Pixel 5a being the last of its kind. But here’s what you do get in the box with the Pixel 6a:

The phone.

USB-C-to-C cable.

USB-A-to-C adapter.

SIM tool.

Why the Pixel 6a doesn’t come with a charger

When Google removed the charger from its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it said that most people already have a USB-C charging adapter, so there was no need to include one with its phones. While other companies like Apple and Samsung made similar arguments, there’s no arguing that smartphone manufacturers are adding profits with the move. There is no market survey to prove this, but cost savings of not including a charger in the box is likely to have played a role in its removal with the Pixel 6a.

Theoretically, not including chargers with new smartphones leads to lesser e-waste, leading to a positive impact on the environment. However, with fast-charging tech going mainstream, older chargers are unlikely to be able to charge your new smartphone to its full potential, leading you to buy a new charger. If you do need a new charger for the Pixel 6a, it supports wired charging speeds up to 18W.

As a result, the greenhouse emissions of producing a charger are transferred from one company to the other. Apple, Google, and Samsung might reduce their greenhouse emissions, but on a larger scale, accessory-making companies are still producing those chargers. That’s not to say there isn’t any environmental benefit for removing chargers, but it’s probably not as grand as some companies want you to believe.

Google not including a charging brick with its new Pixel 6a is surely disappointing, especially for the Pixel lovers who are looking to upgrade from the Pixel 4a or previous generations. But that’s how the industry is moving forward. We just have to accept it and use the charger we already have or buy a compatible charging brick of our choice for our new smartphones.

