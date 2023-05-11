Does the Google Pixel 7a have a headphone jack?

The Google Pixel 7a is Google’s latest addition to its midrange A-series smartphones. It’s likely to be one of the best options for anyone who wants a strong handset with pure Android, solid performance, and an exceptional camera.

But we can’t touch on the hardware without addressing one of the most common questions about any new smartphone. Namely, does the phone have a headphone jack? Smartphone manufacturers have been on a crusade against the venerable port in recent years, and the headphone jack has been excised from the vast majority of the phones you can buy today. So, does the Google Pixel 7a include a headphone jack, or will you need other ways to listen to music, audiobooks, and podcasts?

The Pixel 7a does not have a headphone jack

Bad news, we’re afraid: the Google Pixel 7a does not have a headphone jack. Google ditched the headphone jack on the Pixel 6a last year and hasn’t seen fit to return it for this year’s model. This echoes what we saw in the flagship Pixel range, which has been without a headphone jack all the way from the Pixel 2. Google was one of the first Android brands to follow Apple in ditching the port, and although it took a few years, Google finally achieved the complete removal of the headphone jack from its available phones last year.

If you’re looking for a Google smartphone with a headphone jack, you’re plum out of luck. At least, if you’re buying new. If you can find it, the Pixel 5a is the last Google phone to support a headphone jack — but keep in mind that inventory for the phone is likely low. Plus, there are a number of markets where Google didn’t release the Pixel 5a at all.

What are your Pixel 7a listening options?

The easiest way to listen to audio on a Pixel 7a is through wireless headphones. While not as affordable as wired headphones, the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds offer the sort of freedom you can’t expect while tethered to wires. They’re also much easier to use while running, cycling, or just wandering around the house.

If you’re ride-or-die for wired headphones, you still have options. You can grab a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle adapter to use your old headphones with your new phone. Otherwise, you can also find USB-C headphones, which will connect directly to your Pixel 7a’s charging port. The issue with both options is that you can’t charge your phone while using your headphones, so keep that in mind if your battery looks a little low.

