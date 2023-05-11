 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Google Pixel 7a have a headphone jack?

Mark Jansen
By

The Google Pixel 7a is Google’s latest addition to its midrange A-series smartphones. It’s likely to be one of the best options for anyone who wants a strong handset with pure Android, solid performance, and an exceptional camera.

But we can’t touch on the hardware without addressing one of the most common questions about any new smartphone. Namely, does the phone have a headphone jack? Smartphone manufacturers have been on a crusade against the venerable port in recent years, and the headphone jack has been excised from the vast majority of the phones you can buy today. So, does the Google Pixel 7a include a headphone jack, or will you need other ways to listen to music, audiobooks, and podcasts?

Related Videos

The Pixel 7a does not have a headphone jack

Google Pixel 7a in Snow on a park bench
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Bad news, we’re afraid: the Google Pixel 7a does not have a headphone jack. Google ditched the headphone jack on the Pixel 6a last year and hasn’t seen fit to return it for this year’s model. This echoes what we saw in the flagship Pixel range, which has been without a headphone jack all the way from the Pixel 2. Google was one of the first Android brands to follow Apple in ditching the port, and although it took a few years, Google finally achieved the complete removal of the headphone jack from its available phones last year.

If you’re looking for a Google smartphone with a headphone jack, you’re plum out of luck. At least, if you’re buying new. If you can find it, the Pixel 5a is the last Google phone to support a headphone jack — but keep in mind that inventory for the phone is likely low. Plus, there are a number of markets where Google didn’t release the Pixel 5a at all.

What are your Pixel 7a listening options?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The easiest way to listen to audio on a Pixel 7a is through wireless headphones. While not as affordable as wired headphones, the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds offer the sort of freedom you can’t expect while tethered to wires. They’re also much easier to use while running, cycling, or just wandering around the house.

If you’re ride-or-die for wired headphones, you still have options. You can grab a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle adapter to use your old headphones with your new phone. Otherwise, you can also find USB-C headphones, which will connect directly to your Pixel 7a’s charging port. The issue with both options is that you can’t charge your phone while using your headphones, so keep that in mind if your battery looks a little low.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
The Pixel Fold’s most interesting feature won’t be available at launch
Dual Screen Interpreter Mode for the Pixel Fold.

Google teased an interesting software feature called Dual Screen Interpreter during its unveiling of the Pixel Fold, but you need to be patient, as it won’t be available at launch.

Instead, the Dual Screen Interpreter feature will arrive during the fall this year, almost certainly on or around the release of Android 14. It’s an important fact to know in case it’s swaying your decision to preorder the new folding phone.

Read more
Wear OS 4 is coming to your smartwatch this year — here’s what’s new
The main menu screens on the Pixel Watch and the Galaxy Watch 5.

Wear OS is getting a major update with Wear OS 4, and with it, Google's promising a big improvement to the overall smartwatch experience.

Announced today at Google I/O 2023, Wear OS 4 is adding a slew of new features on both a system level as well as an individual app level, meaning that smartwatch owners will be able to have a more streamlined and productive experience when using their devices.

Read more
You can now preorder the Pixel Fold — if you can handle its price
Google Pixel Fold open lifestyle

Google has just fully revealed the all-new Pixel Fold. This is the company’s first foldable device geared to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2.The Pixel Fold is not only Google’s first foldable, but it’s also the thinnest foldable phone on the market today. And despite being a foldable, the Google Pixel Fold is very much a phone first, and a tablet second.

The specs for the Google Pixel Fold are quite impressive. The outer cover screen has a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 resolution, 408 pixels per inch (ppi), and a 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness goes up to 1200 nits when viewing HDR content, with a peak brightness of 1550 nits. Google uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass for increased durability.

Read more