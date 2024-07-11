Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 come with a pen or stylus?

The Galaxy Z Fold has long been Samsung’s poster child for “on-the-go productivity.” Apart from its communicator-like design, the Galaxy Z Fold’s large landscape makes it a multifunctional device that serves both as a phone and a tablet. The phone also supports input via stylus — more specifically, the S Pen — which enhances productivity for creatives and executives alike.

Like older phones in the series, the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also supports the S Pen. Since Samsung bundles an S Pen along with some of its devices, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S series, it begs the question: Does the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include an S Pen in the box? We’ll answer that question below!

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 6 come with a pen or stylus?

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports a special version of the S Pen called the “Fold Edition,” which differs from the one sold with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This model of the S Pen does not come included in the box and must be purchased separately. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Samsung was the first Android manufacturer to boot out a charger from the box; it does not even offer a pre-applied screen protector on most of its phones, as other brands do.

Despite prototyping a Galaxy Z Fold model with a dedicated S Pen slot, Samsung continues to exclude it from the design. Instead, the S Pen attaches magnetically outside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and other models going back to the Fold 3).

Curious about which S Pen models you can use with the Galaxy Z Fold 6? The answer lies in the following paragraphs.

Pens you can use with the Galaxy Z Fold 6

The S Pen Fold Edition is the perfect stylus to be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As stated above, it attaches magnetically to the Fold, securing it when not in use. You can buy the standalone S Pen Fold Edition for around $50, but make sure it is specifically labeled for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Fold 5.

The S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a sleeve, but also slots directly into the Slim S Pen Case for the Fold, which Samsung sells separately. It is available in black, apricot orange, and green.

Alternatively, the older S Pen model intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 3 will also work with the newer Fold 6. While this , you lose out on the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and don’t get color options other than black.

Remember, both of these are passive styluses, and while you can enjoy Air Control from a proximity to the screen, these features won’t work from a distance. Thankfully, there’s a third alternative: the S Pen Pro.

The S Pen Pro is an active stylus that works with a wider range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold, the Galaxy Tab series, and the Galaxy S24 and 23 Ultra. It connects to the Galaxy Z Fold devices over Bluetooth, which enables additional features. These include the ability to control the device remotely using gestures in the air, such as waving a magic wand, and pairing with multiple Samsung devices.

The S Pen Pro also houses a tiny 30mAh battery inside, which makes the stylus heavier than the standard versions and will prevent it from attaching magnetically to the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The trade-off for the extra features is the higher price of $100 for the S Pen Pro.