With all of the Black Friday deals on electronics, it’s easy to get caught up in the fanfare and forget about some of the other great gear that might be on sale. For example, yeah, you can save big on mobile devices like the latest iPhones, but now is also the perfect time to grab some accessories to enhance your smartphone experience. Take ESR’s thoughtful devices like the 3-in-1 watch and wireless charging set with HaloLock, or the kickstand-ready wireless power bank that attaches to the back of your iPhone. Many of its best devices are available at incredible discounts, too. You have to see these deals to believe them.

ESR Gear accessory deals for Black Friday

ESR HaloLock Shift wireless car charger — $15, was $39

MagSafe-ready, this magnetic wireless car charger offers the ultimate hands-free convenience, and you certainly won’t find the same at a comparable price thanks to Black Friday’s deal. A removable charging pad allows you to quickly switch between navigation and gaming mode and back, in seconds, with a strong magnetic lock to securely lock your phone in place. No sudden stops are sending this flying. It’s compatible with iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 series models.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless car charger — $21, was $34

Get fast charging in the car for your iPhone with this excellent MagSafe-compatible charger and mount. It works with iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12, so you’re pretty much covered, regardless of what model(s) you own. You can easily swap between landscape and portrait configurations with a strong vent clip to firmly hold it in place.

ESR 10,000mAh Kickstand wireless power bank (HoloLock) — $34, was $64

Sometimes, you just need to prop your phone up on the table or counter, and that’s precisely what this attachment offers. But it does one better. It also includes a 10,000mAh power bank built-in — there’s a smaller 5,000mAh model if you don’t need the bigger capacity. The MagSafe-ready bank attaches right to the back of the iPhone and offers wireless charging anywhere, anytime. It works with iPhone models 15 down to 12. You can also use the code 6SLU6YYP at checkout to get an extra 10% off the deal price. Yes, it stacks.

ESR 3-in-1 charger stand for MagSafe (HaloLock) — $56, was $77

This convenient 3-in-1 dock was made specially for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and can hold and charge all three devices. It allows smart organization to keep your space clear and clutter-free while still charging your devices with the power you deserve. You get instant magnetic charging for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, as well. The Black Friday price makes it one of the best docking options if you own any or all of these devices.

ESR Gear case deals for Black Friday

ESR Gear is also offering some excellent discounts on mobile cases, particularly for the iPhone and iPad. While the deal prices are already low, you can use promo codes to save even more. Get an extra 10% off iPhone protection with code 10UNCPZP and an extra 15% off iPads and AirPods Pro protection with code 4FFLH3VJ. Again, those promotional discounts stack with existing offers.

Here are some of the best offers:

