Black Friday deals are finally here, and it is time to kick the holiday shopping season off right. As we all know, the iPhone has a lot of great accessories, so any lover of the phone becomes pretty easy to shop for. Today, we’re looking at the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, a beautiful accessory that saves pocket space and frankly just looks beautiful on an iPhone. The wallet, which usually costs $59, is $14 off and now only costs $45. That’s nearly 25% off in savings and a perfect price point for a casual gift to family, friends, or even yourself!

Why you should buy the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

The Apple Leather Wallet magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone (versions 12+) as a MagSafe accessory and holds two to three cards within. These cards are not only less likely to fall out whenever you pull out your phone to swipe and take photos but are also shielded to protect you from scammers. Stylishly made from European leather, the Apple Leather Wallet comes in nine colors, though only the Midnight Black, Golden Brown, and Umber varieties are currently on this massive sale. Coincidentally, these are also the colors that look the most like the traditional leather you probably picture in your head, so it’s a big win for leather lovers!

You should also know that the Apple Leather Wallet is a product in the midst of change. In our initial Apple Leather Wallet review, our reviewer marveled at how secure it was, saying that “not once has the MagSafe wallet fallen off as I put my phone away, or in my pocket.” It’s even better now, as the current version of the wallet has Find My capabilities embedded. That means that, even if you take off the wallet and lose it somehow, you’ll be able to retrieve it. Oh, and if you’re curious about the obligatory con that seems to come with every product review? For the Apple Leather Wallet, it was the price … at a time when it was $24 higher than today’s sale price. Problem solved!

So, to get your hands on one of the best iPhone accessories on the cheap, take advantage of this deal while it lasts. The case, usually $59, is now down to $45. That’s $14 off the typical price and sounds like a great deal on this safe, secure, and highly space-saving wallet!

