Hurry! This iPad just crashed back to its Black Friday price

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPad but the latest releases are beyond your budget, you may want to consider going for a previous-generation model like the 2021 Apple iPad. The tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is already relatively affordable at $330, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy, as an $80 discount pulls its price down to $250. That’s what the device was going for during the iPad deals of Black Friday 2023, so if you missed the chance to take advantage of that bargain, proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure this opportunity doesn’t slip away.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, which was released in 2021, will be three years old in several months. However, it’s still listed in our roundup of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget, as it still offers great performance by today’s standards with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that also powered the iPhone 11 series. The tablet also features a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors when you’re browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and playing mobile games.

While the 2021 Apple iPad ships with iPadOS 15, it’s still among the devices that may be upgraded to the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets, which is iPadOS 17. The tablet offers a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, an 8MP Wide rear camera, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology that keeps you in the middle of the frame during video calls even when you move around the room.

The 2021 Apple iPad remains a worthwhile purchase to this day, especially now that its Wi-Fi, 64GB model is available for its Black Friday 2023 price of $250 from Best Buy. The $80 in savings on the tablet’s sticker price of $330 may not last long though, as stocks of this previous-generation device may already be running low. If you think the 2021 Apple iPad is enough to meet your needs from a tablet, then stop hesitating and push forward with the transaction right now. Any delay may cause you to miss out on the discount.

