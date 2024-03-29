 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This iPad just crashed back to its Black Friday price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPad but the latest releases are beyond your budget, you may want to consider going for a previous-generation model like the 2021 Apple iPad. The tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is already relatively affordable at $330, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy, as an $80 discount pulls its price down to $250. That’s what the device was going for during the iPad deals of Black Friday 2023, so if you missed the chance to take advantage of that bargain, proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure this opportunity doesn’t slip away.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, which was released in 2021, will be three years old in several months. However, it’s still listed in our roundup of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget, as it still offers great performance by today’s standards with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that also powered the iPhone 11 series. The tablet also features a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors when you’re browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and playing mobile games.

While the 2021 Apple iPad ships with iPadOS 15, it’s still among the devices that may be upgraded to the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets, which is iPadOS 17. The tablet offers a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, an 8MP Wide rear camera, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology that keeps you in the middle of the frame during video calls even when you move around the room.

Related

The 2021 Apple iPad remains a worthwhile purchase to this day, especially now that its Wi-Fi, 64GB model is available for its Black Friday 2023 price of $250 from Best Buy. The $80 in savings on the tablet’s sticker price of $330 may not last long though, as stocks of this previous-generation device may already be running low. If you think the 2021 Apple iPad is enough to meet your needs from a tablet, then stop hesitating and push forward with the transaction right now. Any delay may cause you to miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 5 best Magic Keyboard alternatives for iPad in 2024
Apple iPad Pro 11 with Apple Magic Keyboard.

The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad transforms the tablet into a laptop, with features such as a precise typing experience and a responsive trackpad -- but at a hefty price. Fortunately, there are less expensive options, and to help you out, we've rounded up the best Magic Keyboard alternatives. They may be cheaper than the Apple Magic Keyboard, but they cater to different types of users with various helpful features, so there's probably something for you in the list below.
The best Magic Keyboard alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want an all-around Magic Keyboard alternative.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with multi-device pairing.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with extreme protection.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with mechanical switches.
Buy the if you want the cheapest Magic Keyboard alternative.

Read more
Apple iPad Air is back down to its Black Friday price
The back of the iPad Air 5.

For those who are on the hunt for iPad deals, you probably should take advantage of Best Buy's $150 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. From its original price of $600, it's back down to $450, which is what the tablet was going for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed the chance to buy the device back then, you shouldn't let this opportunity slip through your fingers -- proceed with completing the transaction now while it's not yet too late.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen
The 2022 Apple iPad Air reigns over both of our lists for the best iPads and best tablets, primarily because of the power it packs for a reasonable price. You'll be able to watch streaming shows, play video games, browse the internet, and multitask between all of these apps without any issues. This is possible through Apple's M1 processor, which comes with an eight-core CPU for efficient performance, an eight-core GPU for amazing graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of RAM for fast processing and rendering. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air may be overkill for some people, but that only means you won't feel the need to make an upgrade for years to come.

Read more
The latest iPad Air is back at its Black Friday price
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Just because it is no longer Black Friday doesn't mean you can't find great deals online. Right now, the Apple iPad Air is 17% off on Amazon with a total price of $500. That means, you'll be saving $100 on this thin and lightweight tablet that customers love. Don't wait, we don't know how long this sale will last so be sure to place your order ASAP.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air
As one of the best iPads, this tablet features immersive 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a M1 chip that offers amazing performance. This device is ideal for gaming and creative purposes with its ability to smoothly transition between apps and the iPadOS feature which is more versatile, productive and intuitive than ever before. Its all-day battery life will allow you to work and play all day, no matter where you are. For even more productivity, you can pair this iPad with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which will transform the tablet into a drawing canvas or note-taking device. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a great typing experience.

Read more