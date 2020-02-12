Mobile

Hardware startup Essential is shutting down after releasing only one device

By

It looks like Essential, the hardware startup founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, is done. The company announced that it was shutting down in the form of a blog post on its website, citing the fact that it had no clear path to delivering its next products to customers.

Essential launched three years ago, and it soon released its first product, the Essential PH-1 smartphone. At the time, the device was one of the first to offer an edge-to-edge display, and it received relatively good reviews for its modern design and good performance. That said, the device didn’t exactly sell as Essential might have hoped.

Toward the end of last year, the company released concept images of a new product, called Gem. Gem was essentially an ultra-slim smartphone with a new, custom version of Android.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve now taken Gem as far as we can and regrettably have no clear path to deliver it to customers,” said Essential in its blog post. “Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shut down Essential. We are incredibly grateful to our employees in Palo Alto and Bangalore as well as our global partners for their help and dedication bringing this concept to life.”

Of course, Essential wasn’t without its controversy — namely thanks to its founder, the creator of Android and former senior executive at Google, Andy Rubin. In 2018, a report from the New York Times highlighted Rubin’s sexual misconduct while at Google, also noting the steps Google took to sweep the allegations under the rug. Ultimately, the allegations led to Rubin leaving Google — but not without a massive $90 million exit package.

Unfortunately, the shut down of Essential also spells the end of support for its smartphones. The company also announced that the February 3 security update is the last for the Essential PH-1, so if you still have the PH-1 you’ll be using it at your own risk. On top of that, Newton Mail, which was bought by Essential in 2018, will also be shutting down in April — so if you’re still using Newton Mail, it might be time to migrate to a new email client. The company says that it will post a vendor image and other tools for developers who want to build software for the Essential PH-1 on Github.

Editors' Recommendations

Best smartphone deals for February 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

The best Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for February 2020

iPad 10.2-inch slide over multiple

Google’s new wallpaper-friendly satellite images are simply stunning

Aerial view of Yellowstone National Park

Amazon offers massive deals on the Google Pixel 2 XL, 3 XL, and 4 XL smartphones

google pixel 2 xl 3 4 smartphones amazon deals screen 720x720

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Farewell Motorola Razr, we hardly knew ye

samsung galaxy z flip hands on features price photos release date 6

The best protective iPhone cases

Create a loved-up poop emoji in Gboard’s new Emoji Kitchen

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2020