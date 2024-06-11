 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This new smart ring has your own AI health coach inside

By
A promotional image showing someone wearing the ExerRing smart ring.
ExerChain

The ExerRing is the latest smart ring to hit crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. It promises to use AI and deep learning to help you get the most from its insights into your body and performance. Once on your finger, it will track everything from your heart rate to your stress, body temperature, and sleep. However, there are several unusual features that set it apart from the competition.

The smart ring will connect to the Exerchain app on your phone, and it features an AI coach to help motivate you to meet goals. It will suggest when you should exercise and recommend a level of intensity, plus provide details on how to deal with stress and improve your sleep, all based on your personal preferences. Some of the AI features, such as meal plans, are only unlocked should ExerRing’s Kickstarter campaign pass certain stretch goals, though.

Recommended Videos

Unusually, the ExerRing has touch controls on its surface, where you can control music playback on your phone and activate the camera shutter, too. A notification feature is also touted, but it seems to be limited to alerts from the Exerchain app. Furthermore, unlike most smart rings, the ExerRing is made from stainless steel rather than titanium, and it has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It’s light at 4.5 grams and slim at 2.3mm, which is slimmer than some Oura Ring models.

A promotional image showing the ExerRing and ExerChain app.
ExerChain

It’s estimated the battery will last a week, between four and six days on a single charge, which is similar performance to the Circular Ring Slim. The ring will come in a choice of three finishes: black, silver, or gold. The sensors on the inner part of the ring will return information on your heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, stress, and resting heart rate.

Related

The ExerRing’s price varies, as often happens with Kickstarter campaigns. The cheapest “super early bird” offer is $119, which rises to $139 and $159 depending on how early you manage to back the product. It should also be noted one of the stretch goals is a “lifetime subscription,” which indicates some kind of subscription model will be part of the ExerRing for those who may purchase it outside of the Kickstarter, or if it doesn’t reach the set stretch goal.

If the campaign is successfully backed and stays on target, the ExerRing is expected to ship in September 2024. Before you back any Kickstarter campaign, remember there’s always a chance products may be delayed or may even never launch at all, so go in expecting the timeline and potentially the product to evolve and alter as time goes on.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
There’s a big problem with smart rings
A person wearing the Oura Ring and the RingConn Smart Ring.

The Oura Ring (left) and the RingConn Smart Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Companies that make smart rings have a problem on their hands. Or fingers.

Read more
I’ve worn a smart ring for years. You need to know these things before buying one
Various smart rings together on a table.

The choice of smart rings is growing, and if you’re tempted by one, it’s a great time to get started. However, buying a smart ring isn’t like buying a smartwatch or a Fitbit. There are specific aspects to a smart ring that you should consider before choosing and purchasing one, especially if you’ve never worn a ring of any type before.

I’ve worn an Oura Ring for several years, plus I’ve spent many weeks reviewing the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the RingConn Smart Ring, am currently testing the Circular Ring Slim, have spoken in detail about the forthcoming Movano Evie smart ring, and have high hopes for the Samsung Galaxy Ring too. Here’s what I’ve learned about owning and using a smart ring — and what you should know before getting one yourself.
Get a sizing kit
Oura Ring (left) and the RingConn Smart Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
An Apple smart ring could be coming soon
A concept design of an Apple smart ring, showing a screen with exercise information on it,

It’s no secret that Apple has been eyeing smart ring technology for a while. Now, it seems the market is ripe, and Apple is ready to go beyond the patent stage. According to a report from the Electronic Times, Apple’s development process is closer to giving us a market-ready product.

“It seems likely that commercialization is imminent,” says the report, citing an insider with knowledge of the supply chain. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t say exactly when we can expect an “Apple Ring” to hit the retail shelves, but it shouldn’t be too long, given the current status of the market.

Read more