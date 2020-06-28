  1. Mobile

Facebook starts rolling out Dark Mode feature to iOS devices

By

Facebook’s Dark Mode has started rolling out to iOS devices, more than a month after the feature went live for the social network’s desktop version.

Facebook confirmed with SocialMediaToday that Dark Mode is now available for the social network’s iOS app, but currently only for “a small percentage of users globally.”

The confirmation comes after reports from some users that they have started seeing a Dark Mode option under the Settings & Privacy menu of the Facebook app. One of the users who shared what the Facebook app looks like when the feature is activated is @NotFridayCraig.

The addition of Dark Mode to the social network’s iOS app comes after the rollout of the feature to WhatsApp and Messenger in March, followed by Facebook’s desktop redesign in May. The redesign not only added Dark Mode, but also improved navigation, the loading speed of the home page, and the creation of Events, Pages, Groups, and ads.

It’s unclear how long iOS device owners will have to wait before they gain access to Dark Mode on their Facebook apps. Digital Trends has reached out to Facebook for a timeframe on the rollout, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Facebook reverses course

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a major reversal, revealed that the social network will ban hate speech in paid advertisements on the platform, and will also start labeling content that is left up even if they violate moderation policies when they are deemed newsworthy.

The move follows Facebook’s largest advertising boycott, due to how it handled President Donald Trump’s post about the Minneapolis protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

Editors' Recommendations

The best dating apps for 2020

Facebook will label controversial content, ban hate speech in ads after boycott

mark zuckerberg thinking

iOS 14 reveals TikTok still accessing copied text on iPhone’s clipboard

TikTok phone hero image

The best iPhone apps (June 2020)

best iPhone apps

How to track a phone using Android or iOS

how to track a phone

Amazon knocks $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 (Plus) and Galaxy S20 Ultra

samsung galaxy s20 plus ultra 5g deals amazon summer sale 2020 ry 10 1200x9999

Apple’s widgets aren’t late. Android’s widgets arrived too early

How to use Google Maps

The best Surface Pro accessories you can buy right now

The best unlocked phones for 2020

Best smartwatch deals for June 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

What is Kik Messenger?

Kik-hero

The best Android apps (June 2020)

best Android apps

iOS 14 learns your charging habits to extend your AirPods’ lifespan

The best cheap Kindle deals for June 2020: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis