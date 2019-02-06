Digital Trends
Mobile

FaceTime bug: Lawmakers demand answers from Apple’s CEO

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple’s recent FaceTime bug has caught the attention of a group of concerned U.S. lawmakers who said they’re “deeply troubled” by the “significant privacy violation.”

The House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee and its sub-committee on consumer protection this week sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for more information about a range of issues related to the incident, and why the matter wasn’t dealt with more quickly.

The bug, which let FaceTime users eavesdrop on the person they were calling, hit the headlines at the end of last month, prompting Apple to disable the software’s group-call feature through which the flaw could be exploited.

But it soon emerged that Apple had been contacted multiple times about the issue by 14-year-old Grant Thompson and his mother in the week leading up to Apple’s acknowledgement of the bug’s existence. But the company never responded to their initial messages.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were writing to “better understand when Apple first learned of this security flaw, the extent to which the flaw has compromised consumers’ privacy, and whether there are other disclosed bugs that currently exist and have not been addressed.”

The lawmakers then listed six questions on the above matters, adding that it was important for Apple to be transparent about its investigation into the FaceTime flaw and to make clear what steps it’s taking to protect consumers’ privacy.

Arizona resident Michele Thompson said her son, Grant, stumbled upon the issue by chance in mid-January when he was trying to contact friends using Apple’s video chat app. She said she attempted to contact the tech company a number of times — including emailing and tweeting Apple CEO Tim Cook — but received no response.

Thompson eventually made contact after setting up a developer account, saying later that Apple’s reporting process was “poorly set up, especially for the average citizen.” She told CNN that the experience of trying to contact the iPhone maker had been “exhausting and exasperating.”

An Apple executive has since met with the pair in person to discuss the issue while at the same time confirming that Grant is eligible for a cash reward via the company’s bug bounty program.

Apple said last week that it had fixed the vulnerability and would issue a software update this week to re-enable FaceTime’s group call feature. In a statement, the company insisted that “as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix,” adding, “We take the security of our products extremely seriously and we are committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers place in us.”

The lawmakers said they expect a written response from Apple by February 19.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
Up Next

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand's crossover obsession
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
strava slopes ski snowboard collab 1
Outdoors

Strava joins Slopes to record your ski and snowboard stats

Skiers and snowboarders can now share their activity on the hill within their Strava profile thanks to a new collaboration with the fitness-tracking app and Slopes, an app designed for use on the hill.
Posted By Kraig Becker
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 black
Mobile

Get that special someone a TicWatch with these Valentine’s Day discounts

Mobvoi's TicWatch lineup is one of the most-loved lineup of smartwatches, and for good reason. For Valentine's Day, the company announced some pretty sweet discounts for its devices.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

Have a Note 9 on Sprint? You can finally update to Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
note 9 s pen
Mobile

Samsung’s camera-equipped stylus concept is straight out of a Bond movie

Samsung is working hard to make its S Pen stylus more useful to more people, having taken a step forward with the Galaxy Note 9. A patent has revealed what could be next, and it involves putting a camera in the S Pen itself.
Posted By Andy Boxall
every phone that supports 5g manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

Want faster internet on the go? These companies will soon have 5G-ready phones

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony xperia xz3 pocket
Mobile

Trademark hints next Sony smartphone will have a massive cinematic screen

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. We're learning plenty about the phone now some details have started to leak out, and it's getting exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
apple pay launches in target taco bell and more
Mobile

It's more than a wallet-killer: Everything you need to know about NFC

NFC has grown popular through wireless payment systems like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, but just what is it exactly? Here's everything you need to know about the technology, including what it can do, and how it works.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 3
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 might not need a notch or a hole-punch display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was only released a few months ago, but Samsung is already working on a follow-up. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks of the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei Unfinished Symphony phone featured image
Mobile

Schubert left Symphony No. 8 unfinished. A smartphone’s A.I. just completed it

We all know computers can be used to make music, but can artificial intelligence be used to not only generate music, but complete one of the most famous unfinished symphonies of all time? Huawei has used its A.I. to find out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone XS XR trade in offer
Deals

Apple offers up to $400 off a new iPhone XS or XR with trade-in

Got your eyes on a new iPhone, and your current phone is looking a little long in the tooth? Apple's got you covered with an ongoing trade-in promotion that can save you hundreds on a brand-new iPhone XS or XR. Read on to find out how.
Posted By Lucas Coll