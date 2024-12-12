 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This may be our first look at the iPhone 17 Pro’s massive redesign

By
Back of the iPhone 16 Pro next to the Pixel 9 Pro
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The iPhone 17 has been the subject of quite a few leaks so far, but we might have just gotten our first look at its redesign. Spoiler alert: it’s a big one. If this design is accurate, then Apple has completely shifted the way it positions cameras on the back of devices by opting for a horizontal side-by-side placement that makes the iPhone 17 look a lot like a Pixel device.

The suggested appearance was first leaked on Weibo, then noticed and shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve. The post shows what looks to be a frame, said to be part of the iPhone 17 supply chain. According to the Weibo post, the bar places the ultrawide angle lens in the middle to make room for the “front structured light.” We assume this means FaceID. The post has been translated from Chinese to English, so a few details were lost in translation.

Recommended Videos

For example, in the comments, the leaker says the design is like this for the purposes of “space video.” Again, that translation is probably not correct and most likely references Spatial Video, a feature that allows you to scan an object with your phone and see it inside the Apple Vision Pro headset.

A metal frame for a phone, possibly the iphone 17.
Shrodinger's British Shorthair / Weibo

The idea of such a design change to the iPhone feels completely alien. A few details have been tweaked here and there over the years, but rarely has Apple taken steps this drastic. Most of the improvements to the iPhone’s design have come in the form of slimmer builds, more cameras, or just a larger size. We’ve rarely seen a change in the positioning of the cameras quite like this.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The first poster on Weibo isn’t alone, either. Digital Chat Station, another trusted insider, also backs up the claim and shared a rendering of what the iPhone 17 could look like.

A fan rendering of the iPhone 17 redesign.
Digital Chat Station / Weibo

Oddly enough, the next Pixel device is supposedly receiving its own design change that makes it look more like an iPhone than it originally did. The two companies may somehow be swapping design languages, but it’s a welcome change. The Pixel has always had more elegant camera placement than the iPhone, and Apple adopting that same approach will yield better-looking phones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
It looks like the iPhone 18 may get a significant price increase
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in late 2026, but details are already emerging thanks to a series of leaks. Unfortunately, some of those details are less than pleasant  — like the possibility of a significant price hike due to a few of the planned upgrades.

Well-known tipster Jukanlosreve shared a post on X that stated that plans for Apple's 2nm A20 chip are finalized, but that the cost of each processor is expected to jump from $50 to around $85. That's a price increase of 70%, and while Apple may choose to eat the increased costs, it's more likely they will trickle down to the consumer.

Read more
The iPhone SE 4 camera specs have leaked. Here’s what we know
The back of the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Recent reports regarding the upcoming iPhone SE 4 suggest that it will be released in just a few months. Now, we have more news about Apple’s next budget handset.

According to ET News, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. This information comes from a recent supply report from Korea. These upgrades represent a significant improvement over the current iPhone SE 3, which has a 12MP wide camera system and a 7MP front-facing camera. Korea-based LG Innotek has been chosen as the main supplier for both the front and rear camera systems of the upcoming iPhone SE.

Read more
Apple’s progress with slimmer iPhones sounds stunning and worrying
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 6s side by side.

Apple’s first in-house cellular modem will reportedly start appearing in iPhones and iPads next year. The move, which kicks into action with the 2025 iPhone SE refresh, is aimed at helping Apple end its reliance on other suppliers for the part.

The shift, however, also frees up more wiggle room for its engineers to experiment with new designs. One of those could very well be the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim or Air model, which is poised to replace the Plus version in the current lineup.

Read more