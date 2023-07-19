 Skip to main content
Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracker smartwatch is $70 off right now

If you’re looking through smartwatch deals for a fitness-focused wearable device, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s 23% discount for the Fitbit Sense 2. From its original price of $300, it’s down to a more affordable $230 for savings of $70. It’s unclear how long this bargain will remain available though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. It may take months before you get another chance at this offer, so you should proceed with the purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is included in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option if you’re interested in the brand’s wearable devices. While Fitbit’s devices started from simply counting steps, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a comprehensive smartwatch that’s perfect for anyone who wants to focus on their health. Most of the fitness features that you’ll expect are here — measuring blood oxygen levels, collecting workout data, and more — and you’ll unlock additional capabilities through the included six-month membership to Fitbit Premium like personalized sleep profiles and wellness reports. The Fitbit Sense 2 also features a battery that can last more than six days on a single charge, and will let you receive text, call, and app notifications on your wrist.

Because they were launched at the same time, we made a Fitbit Sense 2 versus Fitbit Versa 4 comparison. While both devices are fitness-focused smartwatches with a lot of overlapping health-related functions, the advantages of the Fitbit Sense 2 include an ECG app that checks your heart for any risk of atrial fibrillation and an electrodermal activity monitor that tracks your stress levels through your skin temperature.

In one of the top Fitbit deals that you can shop today, Amazon is selling the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $230, following a $70 discount on its sticker price of $300. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, but we don’t expect it to last long because price cuts on the brand’s fitness-focused smartwatches usually end quickly. If you want to get the Fitbit Sense 2 on your wrist as soon as possible for much cheaper than usual, you need to stop hesitating and quickly complete the transaction while the bargain is still online.

