Forget about iOS 18. Apple has already started working on its next big iPhone update

A person demonstrating the new Siri revamped with Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
When it comes to technology, everything is always in motion and evolving. One example of this is Apple’s iOS 19 software update. Yes, iOS 19. Even before iOS 18 is released to the public, it seems that Apple is already hard at work on the next version of iOS, which won’t even be announced until next June.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple developers are actively starting work on the 2025 operating systems for its most important products. Each already has an internal name. For example, the next version of iOS is called “Luck,” while macOS 16 is described as “Cheer.” “Nepali” is the name for watchOS 12, while “Discovery” concerns visionOS 3. No doubt, iPadOS 19 is also in the pipeline.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Apple is already working on next year’s software. After all, as Gurman explains, Apple is also developing hardware products for next year. Therefore, it makes sense that the company is also developing the accompanying software for testing. Of course, it’s too early to determine what those new features will entail, although most will surely leak in the months ahead.

Back in the present day, third-party developers are testing the second iOS 18 beta version. In the coming days, public beta testers will almost certainly join in on the fun with the first iOS 18 public beta. The first official version of iOS 18 should be available in early September, close to the announcement of the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Apple’s iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and other OS versions introduce many new features, starting with Apple Intelligence. The company’s initial foray into AI brings several promising new tools to enhance the device experience. These primarily include updates to writing capabilities, communication, image creation, Siri, and more. The iOS 18 update also includes more home page customization, a Control Center update, a tweaked Photos app, and more.

