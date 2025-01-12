Forget the Galaxy S25 Slim. The OnePlus Open 2 could be the thinnest foldable ever

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series just around the corner, there has been a lot of speculation about the so-called S25 Slim. It might be too early to sing its praises, though; according to a reliable tipster, the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 (also known as the Oppo Find N5 in the Chinese market) might be the thinnest foldable phone ever made.

Digital Chat Station, a leaker with a pretty trustworthy track record, has claimed the OnePlus Open 2 will beat out even the Honor Magic V3. The Honor Magic V3 is only 9.2mm folded and 4.35mm unfolded — the slimmest on the market — so if the OnePlus Open 2 manages to squeeze its hardware into an even smaller form factor, it’s going to set records. In addition, Digital Chat Station also claims the chassis will be made of titanium.

While we have an idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2, there are still quite a few details we don’t know. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, feature IPX8 weatherproofing, and possibly even have a 6,000mAh battery. It’s also rumored to have wireless charging, a feature that was notoriously absent from the original model. The Open 2 could possibly have a triple-camera setup on the rear, although there are conflicting reports that suggest it might have a 50MP telephoto camera. Many of these features were rumored earlier in the year, but this most recent leak corroborates them.

The OnePlus Open 2 has no set price or release date, but considering the OnePlus Open is currently $1,300, we expect the price to be at least $1,500 or more, especially if OnePlus opts for a premium design with the chassis. Remember that all of this information comes from unofficial sources, so any of it could be incorrect. Until OnePlus makes an official announcement about the specs of the Open 2, know that any of these details could change before launch.

Folding phones continue to grow slimmer with each iteration, packing more power and performance into smaller and smaller chasses. The OnePlus Open 2 is set to be a “book-style” foldable versus a flip-style, and early whispers suggest a February release. That would give OnePlus even more of an advantage over Samsung, as the S25 Slim isn’t expected to launch until summer.