Future Samsung phones may steal this great Google Pixel feature

A lot has been said about the impressive capabilities of our phone cameras when it comes to capturing photos. However, they are also quite effective at recording videos. Unfortunately, unwanted background noise can often be captured when filming.

The Audio Magic Eraser is a valuable feature that leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate unwanted noise from recorded videos. While this tool is currently exclusive to Google Pixel 8 and later models, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it now looks like a similar tool could be coming to Samsung devices.

According to leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, the manufacturer of the Galaxy S24 series is working on an audio eraser tool that may be included in the next version of One UI 7. They also shared a screenshot showing the feature in action.

Image possibly showing an audio eraser tool from Samsung.
Ice Universe

Google’s Audio Magic Eraser utilizes advanced machine learning to identify and isolate sounds like speech, music, and background noise. This technology lets you selectively reduce or eliminate distracting sounds while preserving important audio. For example, you can quickly lower the noise of a crowd at a concert or the wind in a scenic video, all while keeping the voices clear and audible. Audio Magic Eraser functions like a virtual sound engineer, refining your videos to make them more enjoyable to watch and listen to. The result is cleaner, more professional-sounding videos with enhanced audio quality.

According to a screenshot, Samsung’s version could offer similar features, such as the ability to adjust the volume of voices, wind, and other sounds. The tool could also incorporate volume sliders, allowing you to fine-tune the audio levels in your videos manually.

Samsung has begun circulating the first beta version of One UI 7, which will introduce Android 15 to compatible devices. A public release of this software update is expected in the coming weeks. The “next” version of One UI 7 that Ice Universe mentions would not be available until later.

When might that happen? Samsung could likely launch a newer version of One UI 7 alongside its upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be revealed as soon as next month. If this occurs, any audio eraser tools from Samsung may be exclusive to these new devices. The Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to include the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Assuming this rumor is accurate, this is significant news for Samsung device owners. Any time companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung improve video-recording capabilities, it benefits both amateur and professional videographers.

