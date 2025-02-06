Phone cameras are so good, they’ve finally replaced my camera for work

Table of Contents Table of Contents DJI Osmo Pocket 3 DJI Mic 2 Google Pixel 9 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro Other devices in my collection

For almost two decades, I’ve carried more than twenty pounds of electronics in my backpack for the slightest chance of needing to capture content for my professional life. My backpack usually contained my MacBook, a full-frame camera with a big lens, a tripod, and an assortment of video and audio gear that I always deemed essential.

As it turns out, over the past two years, many of these items were rendered obsolete, as many companies launched new products that were quickly able to replace technology that I previously considered irreplaceable.

Recommended Videos

Part of this shift was led by an advancement in smartphone cameras, and in particular, the Pixel 9 Pro. However, that alone wouldn’t have been enough. With a shift in video trends — with vertical video equally, or more, important than traditional horizontal video — came the launch of my favorite DJI product ever, the DJI Pocket 3.

Here are five products that have finally persuaded me I can shed over ten pounds and ditch my full-frame camera at home for work.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

There’s only one place to start: the DJI Pocket 3. I’ve already written about how it’s one of the products that transformed my life last year, but its impact is significantly greater. While DJI has been known for making great handheld gimbals, action cameras, and drones for years, the Pocket 3 is the first product I’ve seen that has completely transformed life for creators.

I’ve attended over 50 major trade shows in my career, and last month’s CES 2025 was enlightening as almost everyone I saw capturing video was doing so with the Osmo Pocket 3. Why? It’s simple: it’s the only product that makes it effortless to switch between vertical and horizontal video in a second, and it does so without really impacting quality. With a quick rotation of the display, you can go from capturing 4k video at the 16:9 horizontal aspect ratio to 3k video in the 9:16 vertical aspect ratio.

There are other aspect ratios that you can also specify, making it ideal for square photos for social if that’s your fancy, but these two take advantage of the full capabilities of the camera and setup. The Osmo Pocket 3 can also capture photos, but I’ve found that it’s far less capable than the main camera that’s likely in your pocket, so I solely use it for video. Facial tracking makes it super easy for vlogging as does the way it integrates with the DJI Mic series.

DJI Mic 2

Before the advent of the DJI Mic and similar small wireless microphones like those from Rode, capturing great audio for video was a frustrating affair. It required carrying a full microphone setup with transmitter and receivers — whether wireless or otherwise — and several meters of cables to go with it. Then there’s the additional editing that goes into that setup, with the need to sync audio to video in post-editing.

My favorite thing about the DJI Mic 2 is how it integrates with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 out of the box. If you buy the Pocket 3 Creator Combo, it’ll automatically pair the first time you turn them on, but if you buy them separately, it only takes a couple of seconds to do so. Then it’ll automatically pair every time you turn them both on, and instead of needing to sync audio separately, the Pocket 3 will just use the audio from your paired DJI Mic 2.

Between the DJI Pocket 3 and the Mic 2, I estimate that it saves me at least an hour for any short-form video I create, and several hours for a long-form video. Crucially, it just makes it effortless to capture content, meaning the only thing preventing me from publishing are things that are completely in my control.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Osmo Pocket 3 has a few key challenges that mean I also need to carry other devices to fully replace everything I’d use my camera for. One of these is its performance in taking photos, and the other is the convenience of shooting video on the go. For the latter, I use the iPhone 16 Pro, but for the former, I’ve found that the Pixel 9 Pro has the best camera for product photos.

Thanks to Myriam Joire from the Mobile Tech Podcast, I’ve realized that it’s the 2x mode on the Pixel 9 Pro’s camera. Combined with the ability to capture both RAW and JPG photos by default from the auto camera mode — versus needing to use the Pro or Master mode on other Android phones — it’s the setup that’s proven to be the most effective.

Two weeks ago, I left my full-frame camera at home and used just the Pixel 9 Pro and Osmo Pocket 3 to cover an early preview of Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series. The results were excellent, and the benefit of using a phone for these photos means that I can easily edit and share them, without needing to add in a step of transferring to a computer. For the S25 photos, I did end up editing them in Lightroom on my Mac, but the Pixel 9 Pro gives me a choice for each photo I take.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Where the Pixel 9 Pro is less effective than I’d like is video. The Osmo Pocket 3 serves as a solid replacement for my camera here, but it also means I have to carry yet another device with me. Thankfully, my trusty iPhone 16 Pro is always in my pocket as well, and it’s the best smartphone when it comes to smooth video recording.

In particular, putting it in cinematic video mode means that I drop down from 4k resolution but get crisp and smooth movement and handheld panning. Previously, I’d have to set up a tripod and camera to get these smooth pans, but the Osmo Pocket 3 — when I’m carrying it — or the iPhone 16 Pro are worthwhile alternatives.

I prefer the Pixel 9 Pro for product photos as it’s better than the iPhone overall, but for video, Apple’s smaller flagship still reigns supreme for me.

Other devices in my collection

My full-frame camera setup was vast and required a bigger bag to carry and protect all my gear, especially when attending trade shows or traveling. Thanks to a much smaller setup now, I’ve been able to change from a 30L Peak Design bag that looks and feels like a camera bag — which also made me a target in places like Barcelona during MWC — to a regular backpack. It also gives me a much wider range of bags to choose from, as I no longer have to ensure there’s dedicated protection for my camera.

Inside my current bag of choice — made by Troubadour — there are also a few other devices that have proven essential. I love carrying either the OnePlus 13 or the Oppo Find X8 Pro because they replace the need for a zoom lens and a camera. Even Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Ultra can’t compete, as I recently discovered in a camera shootout captured in Dubai.

If you also have a full-frame camera, or even a DSLR, and are tired of having to keep carrying it for work, I highly recommend making the switch. The Osmo Pocket 3 costs $700 for the creator combo with one DJI Mic 2 and that can effectively replace your camera for most things. It’s worth noting that you may not like it for broll and pan photos, although reducing the panning speed in the settings could help meet your needs.

Beyond that, the Pixel 9 Pro is the best phone I’ve used for product photography, especially as it lets you use all of Google’s AI and camera processing smarts without needing to make those edits yourself. It also automatically backs up all your photos and makes them available in Google Photos, meaning you’ll never lose something you’ve captured, even if your phone were to get damaged.