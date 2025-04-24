Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, and it’s good news

After the last possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge passed us by without the phone making an appearance, we’ve got a new date to look forward to. Samsung will apparently hold an Unpacked launch event on May 13, and the phone will be available to pre-order from May 24.

However, the initial launch will take place in South Korea and China, according to The Financial News, a South Korean news source, quoting an anonymous industry source. The good news is, the source then revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released in the U.S. and other global markets from May 20.

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s U.S. release plan for the Galaxy S25 Edge has always been in question, but this latest information gives us more confidence the slim phone will see a wider launch than simply parts of Asia. The report also gives a price estimate, claiming a 1.5 million Korean won price, which is around $1,045. This may result in a similar price to the $1,000 Galaxy S25 Plus internationally.

Other details on the phone include the news it will have a chassis between 5.8mm and 6.4mm thick, a 6.7-inch screen, and be available in both 256GB and 512GB configurations. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, just like the rest of the Galaxy S25 range, will power the phone and it will have a pair of cameras on the back. Samsung has not been able to squeeze in a telephoto camera, according to the report.

It’s speculated Samsung has “rushed” the Galaxy S25 Edge through the production and release process in a effort to ensure it’s way ahead of rival Apple, which is expected to announce a slim iPhone 17 Air model later in the year. Samsung has previously launched its Z Flip series to compete with the iPhone launch, and it’s expected the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will still arrive during the summer.

Should the May 13 date for a Galaxy Unpacked event be correct, we should expect to see invitations to the event arrive at the beginning of May, meaning we don’t have long to wait until one of the most intriguing phones of 2025 makes its official appearance.