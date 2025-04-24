 Skip to main content
Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, and it's good news

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

After the last possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge passed us by without the phone making an appearance, we’ve got a new date to look forward to. Samsung will apparently hold an Unpacked launch event on May 13, and the phone will be available to pre-order from May 24. 

However, the initial launch will take place in South Korea and China, according to The Financial News, a South Korean news source, quoting an anonymous industry source. The good news is, the source then revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released in the U.S. and other global markets from May 20. 

Samsung’s U.S. release plan for the Galaxy S25 Edge has always been in question, but this latest information gives us more confidence the slim phone will see a wider launch than simply parts of Asia. The report also gives a price estimate, claiming a 1.5 million Korean won price, which is around $1,045. This may result in a similar price to the $1,000 Galaxy S25 Plus internationally. 

Other details on the phone include the news it will have a chassis between 5.8mm and 6.4mm thick, a 6.7-inch screen, and be available in both 256GB and 512GB configurations. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, just like the rest of the Galaxy S25 range, will power the phone and it will have a pair of cameras on the back. Samsung has not been able to squeeze in a telephoto camera, according to the report. 

It’s speculated Samsung has “rushed” the Galaxy S25 Edge through the production and release process in a effort to ensure it’s way ahead of rival Apple, which is expected to announce a slim iPhone 17 Air model later in the year. Samsung has previously launched its Z Flip series to compete with the iPhone launch, and it’s expected the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will still arrive during the summer. 

Should the May 13 date for a Galaxy Unpacked event be correct, we should expect to see invitations to the event arrive at the beginning of May, meaning we don’t have long to wait until one of the most intriguing phones of 2025 makes its official appearance. 

You may have to wait longer for Samsung’s svelte Galaxy S25 Edge
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

It seems the ongoing management changes at Samsung will delay the market arrival of its ambitious super-slim smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to launch mid-way through April, but those plans have seemingly been pushed back by a few weeks. 

According to a report from Korea’s ET News, the company has pushed the launch event to some point between May and June. “It has been confirmed that this information was also conveyed to the three mobile carriers that sell the Galaxy S25 Edge,” says the outlet.

Samsung may bring Now Brief to more Galaxy smartphones
Now brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung’s popular new AI tool, Now Brief, might soon make its way beyond the Galaxy S25 to older models like the Galaxy S24. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed this yet, recent software clues suggest the company could roll out the handy AI assistant to a wider range of Galaxy devices.

X user MEMETCAN88 (via Android Authority) discovered that Now Brief was accessible on a Galaxy S24 phone by way of the activity launcher when using the One UI 7 beta. Further, additional users (via SamMobile) were able to access it with phones like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We may have a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, and it’s soon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video

The pending launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of plenty of speculation, but it now seems that we’ve got a date for the announcement of this phone: April 15, 2025.

It comes just 2 months after the launch of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family, while being teased at Galaxy Unpacked, so we all knew this new slim phone was coming. The confirmation doesn’t come from Samsung itself – so there’s still potential that this could be wrong – but there’s now alignment across a couple of sources.

