The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is launching in just 16 days and I can’t wait

Mark your calendars, it’s official! After many leaks and rumors, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch on July 9, 2025, in New York City. That’s just 16 days away, and I can’t wait! It’s unclear when the phones will go on sale, but past releases suggest that pre-orders will launch straight away, and the phones will go on sale roughly 10-14 days later.

I’ve already written about the two new features that are exciting me the most — spoiler: the Ultra experience and the superthin body — and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be one of the best folding phones to date. It’s expected to be over three millimeters thinner than previous generations of the Galaxy Z Fold as Samsung finally enters the ultra-thin foldable era and competes with the Oppo Find N5 and Honor Magic V5.

Then there’s the Ultra experience, which is expected to bring the biggest main display on a book-style folding phone to date. Not content with just that, Samsung is also likely to include the 200MP primary camera used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking the beginning of a trend where many of the best smartphone camera features finally make their way to folding phones.

In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to fix the key issues highlighted in the previous generations and will be the biggest update to the Fold range since the first Galaxy Fold. The resulting phone will be Samsung’s best foldable to date. It won’t just be the Fold, with Samsung bringing many of the same features and benefits to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to compete with the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

Based on rumors and an educated guess, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature the same processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should still support an S-Pen on the main screen like it does now, but it’ll be surprising if Samsung follows Oppo by enabling stylus input on both displays.

There’s a lot to be excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and I can’t wait to see what Samsung shows off on July 9. I’m already ready to pre-order, and if you’re the same, you should take advantage of Samsung’s pre-reservation to save on your pre-order.

Head over to Samsung, enter your email address, and if you choose to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 once they’re announced, you’ll save $50! There’s no obligation to buy, and nothing to pay until you choose to pre-order, but it’s a great way to snag a free case or other accessory.

