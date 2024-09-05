 Skip to main content
Gboard is getting a much-needed update for foldables

By
Google Gboard split screen keyboard mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Gboard split screen mode Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Folding phones have surged in popularity over the past few years, but some apps have lagged behind in updating their interfaces. Gboard is one of the guilty parties here; while it’s available on nearly every Google-based device, the on-screen keyboard could stand to look and perform better on foldables.

However, Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman recently noticed a new UI within Gboard while using his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. He checked on another one of his devices, only to find the new UI was absent — until he updated to version 14.6.02-beta.

The update repositions toolbars, such as the search bar and category option, to make them easier to use on large-screen devices, especially book-style folding phones. You can use your left hand to navigate categories, use the search function, and more while keeping your right hand free to select specific icons.

The primary change is the removal of unnecessary, distracting toolbars that once sat at the top of the screen. Now, those bars have moved to a left-hand column that contains the search bar, recent emojis and searches, and more. You now scroll vertically rather than horizontally through the different categories.

If you are currently participating in the Gboard beta, update your apps. If you install version 14.6.02-beta, you, too, might have access to this new layout.

It’s not a revolutionary change, but it’s a minor improvement with major returns in terms of usability and optimization. Whether you’re a longtime folding phone user or you want to dip your toes into the water, this new Gboard update will make things significantly easier.

