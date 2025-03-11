Google Gemini set to close gap on ChatGPT with rumored new feature

The Gemini app offers a whole bunch of useful things, but it’s lacking one thing: Video analysis based on uploads from your PC or phone. That might be about to change, though, as looking into the APK code reveals that Google is working on a video upload feature. This could soon help Gemini analyze and summarize videos uploaded directly by users; it’d also help it rival ChatGPT, which already offers such a feature.

Android Authority went on a deep dive into the APK source code of the Google app beta and came up with some interesting findings. Given that this was found in the official Google app, there’s a good chance it’ll eventually make it into Gemini, but just to be extra safe, read the following with a little bit of skepticism.

Recommended Videos

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s dig in. Bits of code in the latest beta version (16.9.39.sa.arm64) reference things like “attached video file,” “play video file,” and “video file length.”

This is different from what Gemini is doing currently. It can analyze and summarize websites, images, and even videos — but only if you send it a link. These updates suggest that soon, you’ll be able to upload your own videos into the Gemini app and have the AI give you a hand in summarizing them.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Android Authority tested whether the new feature was already available, and while it isn’t, they were able to upload a video file for the chatbot to check out. Gemini wasn’t able to analyze it, though, and there was no video playback in the app. It’s early days, so that’s no wonder.

ChatGPT already lets you upload your own videos and will summarize them for you if you ask. For Gemini, adding this as an option would be an important step in keeping up with its AI chatbot competition.