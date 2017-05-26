Gionee's S10 boasts four cameras -- a world first for smartphones

Why it matters to you Gionee's quad-camera S10 sets a new bar for smartphone photography.

Gionee’s no stranger to boundary-breaking smartphone design. Its W2017 features two fast-charging batteries packed into a compact body, and it claims that the M6 and M6 Plus are among the “most secure” phones around. So it’s not exactly surprising that its revamped S Series — the newest to join the company’s growing smartphone portfolio — is no less innovative.

The S10, S10B, and S10C were announced for Chinese markets in May 2017, but could launch in more territories in the coming months. Here’s everything you need to know.

Design

The S10, S10B, S10C may not look especially distinctive — Gioneer’s S-Series aesthetic is something of a cross between an iPhone 7 and HTC’s U11. But there’s more to the phones’ design than meets the eye.

The S10, S10B, S10C have rounded and chamfered edges, and an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor on the front flanked by two touch-sensitive navigation buttons (a back button on the left, and a shortcut to the list of apps running in the background on the right). Gionee has implemented a unique antenna design that has eliminated the need for plastic seams, and has added protective glass on the S-Series with a “2.5D” shape that curves around the phones’ bodies.

All three phones have hybrid slots that allow either Dual SIM or MicroSD storage expansion.

Specs

Gionee S10

The S10, the highest-end offering of the S-Series bunch, boasts the most impressive hardware, unsurprisingly.

On the front’s a 5.5-inch 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) In-Cell display with a MediaTek Helio P25 processor and 6GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of storage onboard, a 3,450mAh battery that delivers 40 hour of call time and 12 hours of video playback.

But the S10’s four cameras are the highlight. Two on the front (one 20MP sensor and one 8MP sensor), and two on the rear (one 16MP sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and one 8MP sensor), deliver superior shots in low light. Gionee’s “Hardware Engine image processor” powers the four shooters, and an ISP algorithm generates real-time depth of field blur effects.

Gionee S10B

The S10B, the midrange S-Series offering, is a slight step down from the S10.

It has 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, and 4GB of RAM (as opposed to the S10’s 6GB). There’s 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,700mAh battery.

The cameras are the most obvious compromise. The S10B has lower-quality dual cameras on the rear — one 13MP and one 5MP — and 1 single 6MP selfie cam. And it lacks the S10’s image-processing hardware.

Gionee S10C

The S10C, the most affordable in Gionee’s S-Series lineup, has a smaller, 5.2-inch HD screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of storage under the hood, and a 3,100mAh battery.

A single 13MP front sensor and 16MP rear sensor juggle picture-taking duties.

Software

The S-Series ships with Gionee’s Jinli security suite, which protects against fraudulent phone calls, text messages, and phishing websites, and offers quick access to Allipay and WeChat, China’s most popular payment platforms — double-clicking the home button launches the payment service you’ve specified in the Settings menu.

Gionee’s health app records activities like running and walking, and applies machine intelligence to “show more comprehensive health data” and track sleep. And Grabber uses “semantic intelligence” to highlight locations, times, and phone numbers in text messages and websites, supplying a corresponding “smart card” with related info and sharing shortcuts — sort of like Google’s Now on Tap.

Release date and availability

The G10 starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly $380). The cheaper S10B retails for CNY 2,199 (roughly $320), and the S10C is CNY 1,599 (roughly $233).

Gionee’s S-Series phones will ship in gold, black, blue, and green when they go on sale in China. The S10C is available now, and the Gionee S10 and S10B launch on June 9.