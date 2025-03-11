Google Gemini to play larger role at your workplace

AI will soon be entering the work chat. Google has announced that it will be bringing new Gemini features to Google Workspace.

The company announced in a blog post that advanced new Gemini features will be added to Google Meet and Google Chat starting today. The AI program will help spruce up virtual workplace meetings in Google Workspace.

In Google Meet, Gemini will help you “generate unique and bespoke meeting backgrounds” to conceal your actual work environment, which is especially helpful if you happen to work from home. The AI will also add three machine-learning powered Studio settings to help enhance your image during your meetings: Studio look, to reduce noise and increase sharpness; Studio lighting, to simulate studio-quality lighting by adjusting brightness and focus; and Studio sound, to recreate and balance missing or distorted frequencies.

You can also use preset backgrounds from the upgraded image model that Google introduced last week. Those presets include Bookshelf, Professional office, Tropical beach, Fantasy castle, Stylish living room, and Sci-fi spaceship, among others.

For Google Chat, Gemini will automatically detect and translate up to 120 languages to your preferred language. However, it will keep the message written in the original language up for review. For example, if your business partner is writing to you in Japanese, it will be translated to English in seconds but the original Japanese message will be saved, helping save you the amount of time it takes for you to copy and paste the foreign text onto Google Translate to understand what they’re saying.

The new Gemini features are now available in both the Business and Enterprise versions of Google Workspace.