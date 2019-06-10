Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Maps may soon alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route

Christian de Looper
By
waze vs google maps in hand

Google wants to make taking a taxi a little bit safer. If you’ve traveled to another country before, you know that it can sometimes be a little nerve-wracking and uneasy getting around, especially if you don’t know that country’s language or customs. Google is tweaking Maps to make it that little bit safer though — and has added a feature to Maps that will alert you if your taxi goes off-route.

The new feature is pretty simple to use. Simply open up Maps and type in your destination. Then hit the menu button and tap the “Stay Safer” option. Then, you can tap the option to get off-route alerts, which, as the name suggests, will send a notification to your phone when your taxi isn’t going the way it should.

You’ll then navigate on a map the same way you normally would, with a small distinction — you’ll get a notification if you stray off course by 500 meters or more. According to Google, this should ensure that any small changes the driver might make don’t cause unnecessary panic. If you do get a notification, you can then quickly open up Maps and make sure that the changes the driver is making make sense considering things like traffic, construction, or something else.

The feature was first spotted by a reporter at XDA Developers and seems like it’s currently only available in India, though it will likely start rolling out to other countries in the near future.

Google has been adding a ton of features to Maps lately. Of course, most of the new features have less to do with safety and more to do with discovering new things to do and places to eat. For example, Google recently added a new section on Maps that highlights preferred dishes at restaurants. Last week, Google also added a feature to track traffic delays and view potential delays from natural disasters like hurricanes. Google recently closed down the Google Trips app and diverted users to Maps and Search — so many of the new features are aimed at helping users with their travel arrangements.

Hopefully, the new off-route alerts feature will expand to more countries soon.

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (June 2019)
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best augmented-reality apps
Mobile

Escape reality with the best augmented reality apps for Android and iOS

Augmented reality apps have come a long way in the past few years, and there are more of them available to consumers than ever before. Check out our top picks for the best augmented reality apps for Android and iOS.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best waterproof iPhone 6 cases
Mobile

Protect your iPhone 6 from spills and splashes with the best waterproof cases

Apple didn’t make the iPhone 6/6S or 6/6S Plus waterproof. They aren’t even water-resistant. But you can always pick up a case that is. We take a look at the best water resistant and waterproof iPhone 6 cases on the market.
Posted By Simon Hill
google maps disasters speedometer
Mobile

Google Maps will now warn you about disasters and tell you how fast you’re going

Google Maps expanded its SOS alerts to include notifications and visualized information regarding disasters. For some users, the app has also added a speedometer, which complements the recently added speed cameras and speed limits feature.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

U.K. network Three promises fastest 5G connection for its 25 launch cities

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
smartphone survives the ultimate drop test iqoo phone fall
Mobile

Smartphone survives the ultimate drop test from an astonishing 103,000 feet

A Chinese smartphone manufacturer may have gone over the top in its attempt to prove how durable its latest device is, by watching it ascend to 31,540 meters — 103,000 feet — attached to a balloon, and then letting it fall.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Product Review

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is totally fine, and that’s not good enough

Motorola’s new phone is the Moto Z4, a midrange device powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 4GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photos, but it’s not as impressive as it sounds.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Line AI logo
Mobile

Line Pay’s global digital Visa card helps it take on Apple, Google, and Samsung

Messaging app Line is pushing ahead with its financial technology plans, and has announced a wider partnership with Visa, to integrate not just contactless payments, but to add a pre-paid Visa card into the app itself.
Posted By Andy Boxall
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
HTC U12 Life review
Mobile

Rumors say HTC will be launching the midrange HTC U19e phone tomorrow

A post on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page seems to confirm that a new midrange HTC phone will be announced tomorrow, June 11. Could this be the HTC U19e that leaks have been predicting for a while now? We'll find out tomorrow.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

New renders claim the Pixel 4 will copy the next iPhone's biggest design change

The Google Pixel 3 may still be a relatively new device, but already rumors and leaks have started emerging about the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it seems as though Google could add better support for dual SIM cards on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall