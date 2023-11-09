 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Heads up — your Google account may get deleted next month

Nadeem Sarwar
By
The Google "G" logo on an Android phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Owners of a Google account that has been inactive for at least two years have started receiving email warnings telling them it will be permanently deleted starting December 1, 2023, if they don’t log in. According to The Independent, the warning messages are a part of Google’s recent policy change that was announced earlier this year.

The alerts are not surprising. In May, Google announced that accounts that have not been used for a long time are an open invitation to security threats. With that in mind, Google revised its policy and revealed that accounts laying dormant for two years, or more, will be terminated.

Recommended Videos

With the deletion of a Google account, all critical Workspace (formerly G Suite) services linked to it will also be gone forever. What that means is all your emails, media stored in Photos, files in Drive, Docs material, and Keep notes, among other things, will also be deleted.

Related

The process of account deletion will formally begin starting in December 2023, but not before multiple warning messages are sent to account owners. Google will pursue the account expunging process in a phased manner, starting with accounts that were created, but never used.

How to save your Google account

Google account on a laptop.
Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

If you have a Google account that’s at rick of being deleted, Google will shoot multiple alerts into your Gmail inbox months in advance. And as an added step of caution, the same warning message will appear in the inbox of another account that has been set as the recovery email address.

Thankfully, the scope of “activity” outlined by Google is fairly relaxed. You can simply open the Gmail inbox and read an email to confirm the activity. Alternatively, users can simply open their linked Google Drive account, watch a YouTube video, download an app from the Play Store, perform a Google Search, or simply use the Google account sign-in feature for any third-party service.

The only requirement is that, whichever task you perform, you make sure that you are logged in with the at-risk Google account in that app or web browser. Any active subscription that employs the Google account will also qualify as a sign of user activity.

Following a few more rules that help ascertain an account’s active status in the company’s own words:

  1. Your Google Account was used to make a purchase of a Google product, app, service, or subscription that is current or ongoing.
  2. Your Google Account contains a gift card with a monetary balance.
  3. Your Google Account owns a published application or game with ongoing, active subscriptions or active financial transactions associated with them. This might be a Google Account that owns an App on the Google Play store.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Apple and Google are teaming up to make tracking devices less creepy
Apple AirTag lifestyle image.

Apple and Google are partnering to develop a new standard for Bluetooth tracking devices that seeks to stop malicious stalking and other abusive use of gadgets like the Apple AirTag. Essentially, this would be a universal, OS-level tracker detection and alert system that will work uniformly across Android and iOS. The two companies are inviting stakeholders to review the proposal and submit their feedback within the next three months.

Once the feedback period is over, all the involved parties will work together to finalize the technical standardization, with the hope of releasing a market-ready version by the end of the year. Following the release and adoption by makers of tracking devices, the tech will be generally made available via a software update for Android and iOS devices.
Better late than never

Read more
Google might kill its best Pixel smartphone next year
The Google Pixel 6a laying on top of the Google Pixel 6.

We're expecting the Pixel 7a to launch later this year. A recent leak, however, suggests that it may be the last of its kind.

The Pixel A series is Google's budget-friendly version of its yearly flagship Pixel models — and have consistently been some of the best devices that the company has in its lineup. Despite the success of the Pixel A series, it seems like the Pixel 7a will be the final A series device.

Read more
Check your Apple Card right now — you may have a crazy 10% cash-back promo
Daily Cash page for the Apple Card, showing a 10% back promo for grocery store purchases.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you may want to check if you have a new offer waiting for you that will net you up to 10% cash back on grocery store purchases. Yes, you read that correctly — 10% cash back.

Apple is quietly boosting Apple Card rewards with this new promotion that seems to only be available to select users through May 31. The timing of this offer follows the launch of the Apple Card Savings account earlier in the month.

Read more