New Google Pixel 4a pics reveal some unexpected details

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL phones outsold the rest of Google’s flagship models in 2019. The company hopes to continue that momentum next year with an upgrade, and courtesy of prolific leaker OnLeaks, we may have our first look at the smaller Pixel 4a.

OnLeaks, through 91Mobiles, has shared a handful of Pixel 4a renders — meaning they’re not real-world photographs, but instead images designed artificially based on the phone’s dimensions and other details.

The biggest highlight, at least from the outside, is the Pixel 4a’s punch-hole display which is a first for the Pixel lineup. The tiny camera cutout allows Pixel 4a’s display to be more edge-to-edge compared to the Pixel 3a, but it still has a thick black border — possibly in an effort to keep the price low.

On top of that, the Pixel 4a seems to have inherited the Pixel 4’s protruding, square-shaped camera bump on the rear. Unfortunately, it reportedly still houses only a single camera paired with an LED flash. However, the report says it is possible Google has embedded an extra sensor or two inside for better photographs.

The Pixel 4a will have a physical fingerprint sensor on the back which kills the possibility of it offering Project Soli gestures. That makes sense since Google doesn’t have the approval to sell its radar-based technology in budget-conscious markets such as India.

Other than that, the renders feature a familiar, polycarbonate exterior, bottom-firing speakers, and a USB Type-C port. It will have a slightly larger, roughly 5.8-inch screen (a 0.2-inch increase) but the phone itself will be smaller in overall size thanks to the reduced bezels.

The Pixel 4a, like the Pixel 3a, will be available in three color options including white, black, and purple. Although, according to OnLeaks, there is a chance it will be sold in the Pixel 4’s Orange color as well.

The exact date for the Pixel 4a’s launch has yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to break cover at Google’s next developer conference sometime in May 2020. Details on the hardware specifications are scant at the point but this is quite early and we should see more reports over the next couple of months.

