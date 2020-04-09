It looks like the Google Pixel 4a may step things up in terms of performance and features. A new report from 9to5Google claims to detail the majority of the specs of the upcoming budget phone. If it’s correct, the new device will offer some serious value for the money.

First up, the Pixel 4a will reportedly offer a 5.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. The resolution is pretty standard for a midrange phone, but the fact that the display is an OLED display will make for a better battery life and deeper black levels.

Perhaps even cooler is that the phone may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, which is a serious jump up from the Snapdragon 670 on the Pixel 3a. The device will also feature Google’s Titan M security chip, however the Pixel Neural Core, which is found on higher-end Pixel phones, won’t be present. Coupled with the Snapdragon 720, all variants of the device will reportedly offer 6GB of RAM.

Powering it all will be a 3,080mAh battery, which will apparently be the battery for all models of the Pixel 4a. If that ends up being true, it’s likely that the smaller model will have a better battery life than the larger Pixel 4a XL, if there ends up being a larger model. We wouldn’t be surprised if this ended up not being correct, and the larger model features a larger battery.

When it comes to the camera, the Pixel 4a will offer a 12.2-megapixel camera sensor with optical image stabilization. The front-facing camera will sit in at 8 megapixels. Of course, Pixel phone cameras have never been about hardware. The Pixel 4a will still feature the same image processing on offer by other Pixel phones — so you can expect excellent image quality overall.

Interestingly enough, 9to5Google notes that the phone will have a headphone jack, and that it will work with all major carriers in the U.S. It will also reportedly be available in at least two colors, including a “Just Black” model and a “Barely Blue” model. Considering the fact that a white model has also leaked, we expect that to be the third color. The report says the phone will come in at $400.

It’s currently unclear exactly when the Pixel 4a will be announced. Originally, the device would have been unveiled at the now-canceled Google I/O.

