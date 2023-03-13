Google is rolling out a new Android 13 update that fixes 46 bugs and performance issues for the Pixel 7. The fixes range from squashing smaller bugs to larger, systemwide updates that do things like optimize battery life and overall performance, making this one of the most substantial Pixel 7 updates to date. While the update, Android 13 QPR2, provides a lot of fixes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifically, it also cleans up performance for the entire Pixel 6 line as well.

There are plenty of small fixes in the update. However, the bigger ones seem like they’re going to noticeably improve the user experience for all Pixel 7 owners on just about every front.

General charging and battery improvements have been made that aim to reduce charge times and increase the battery life between charges — things that Pixel fans have been asking for due to the underwhelming battery life Pixels are known for. Similar general performance improvements have been made across the board to help with app crashes and overall system stability.

The Pixel 7’s camera software is also getting a solid update to allow for better, more accurate color capture on the front-facing camera, in addition to a general performance increase. This means users will be taking better-quality selfies and encountering camera performance issues far less often following the update.

Despite being the most current version of the technology, Wi-Fi 6E has caused a lot of the most recent flagship smartphones to have connectivity issues. Luckily, Android 13 QPR2 also improves connection stability to select routers that were giving users problems.

Android 13 QPR2 should hopefully satisfy Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners who have been running into performance issues since the phone line’s launch. Obviously, there are always more ways for smartphones to be improved, and this update makes some solid steps to smooth over the overall Pixel experience. Because there are over 40 fixes in the update, some changes are pretty small, but they certainly can add up.

If you’re looking for the full list of changes that have come with Android 13 QPR2, you can find them on Google’s support blog. The update has been officially rolled out in full, so make sure to head into your settings and authorize the update if you haven’t already.

