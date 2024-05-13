This is our best look yet at the Google Pixel 9 series

When they finally launch, the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will not have many surprises — at least not when it comes to their design. Rozetked has revealed a series of new images showing the front, back, and sides of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, along with comparisons to previous Pixel models and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

In the above image, we’re looking at three Pixel models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new “camera island” design is apparent on all three devices, replacing the camera bar of previous models. The Pixel 9 Pro has a matte back and glossy frame, while the Pixel 9 appears to have a glossy back and matte bezels, which is an interesting inversion.

They also have more rounded edges compared with the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 7, which you can see in the above image. This may make the Pixel 9 series easier to grip with one hand. The Pixel 9 models are all notably larger than the Pixel 8, making them closer to the Pixel 7 in overall footprint.

There are a few comparison shots showing how the Pixel 9 Pro compares to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of dimensions. They’re pretty similar, though the iPhone 15 Pro looks a bit shorter, while the Pro Max seems like a pretty close match.

Notably, there are also a few leaked images revealing some specs in the AIDA64 app. The Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to come with 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.73-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.34-inch screen. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have a triple array of 50-megapixel camera sensors with 0.5x, 1x, and 5x zoom. The Pixel 9 appears to have 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a dual camera array with 05x and 1x zoom. The Pixel 9 seems to be identical in size to the Pixel 9 Pro, but it comes with a 6.24-inch screen with larger bezels. All three phones should come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

All three phones look like they’re running the Tensor G4 chip, but only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will support 5G ultra-wideband. As of now, the Pixel 9 series is expected to launch around the same time it does every year — during the Made by Google event in October.

Pricing is still unknown, but last year, the Pixel phones increased by $100 across the board, coming in at $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro. At the very least, we’re expecting the Pixel 9 phones to match these prices, but hopefully we won’t get another increase.

