 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel phone’s Emergency SOS sent a person’s nudes to friends

By
Emergency SOS feature on Google Pixel 9.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Google Pixel phones come with an emergency SOS feature that calls for emergency response services, and also shares the alert with friends or family members. The whole system also has an optional video feature that records your surroundings and shares the clip with all your emergency contacts.

If you have enabled this feature — hopefully after reading Google’s warning about doing so “carefully” on your phone — pray that it never gets triggered accidentally. One unfortunate soul learned it the hard way, when the feature was mistakenly activated and sent their naked whereabouts to a dozen friends.

Recommended Videos

The hilarious incident was shared on Reddit, and the victim even posted a picture evidence and the video recording broadcasted by their Pixel phone, showing them in their birthday suit.

A censored image depicting a photo sent accidentally to emergency contacts.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“The phone starts ringing and texts start coming in. Friends are concerned…but not so much about my safety but rather that MY PIXEL SENT EVERYBODY PHOTO/VIDEO OF ME NAKED,” says the post.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Apparently, the emergency SOS feature was activated when the user tried to silence their early morning alarm, but pressed the power button repeatedly. On Pixel phones, if you press the power button five times or more in a row, it activates the emergency feature.

Once it is triggered, an automatic countdown starts to call 911 emergency services. Meanwhile, if you have also enabled emergency sharing, a notification is also sent to all the contacts you have set up for reaching out in such situations.

Social media post on mistakenly triggering emergency SOS.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Notably, in the Personal Safety app on Pixel phones, there is also an option for video sharing. This feature records a video while you are talking to emergency responders and sharing your location, or even when you’re using another app.

These emergency recordings can be up to 45 minutes in length, and once they are uploaded, a download link is shared with all emergency contacts. You can choose to disable the link at any given time, and if it is being shared excessively (over 120 visits, per Google) the link automatically expires by protocol.

User account of mistakenly triggering emergency SOS.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Emergency video sharing works only when you have set up Emergency Contacts and enabled it from within the Personal Safety app. It is a lifesaver, especially for people who live with medical conditions, travel frequently, or more such scenarios where they might need to share details of their surroundings to get help.

In this case, it worked in a rather NSFW fashion. “My embarrassment gave everyone a jolly start to their day or a fun 1am booty call, depending on time zone,” adds the Reddit post, which attracted a few similar anecdotes in the comments section.

Apparently, emergency alerts have caught more than a few people off guard in rather intimate situations.

“My ex did it when this SOS feature came out years ago. For whatever reason she decided to test it while using the bathroom and ended up sending me some awkward photos from both cams. Luckily she’d only added me as emergency contact and we had a good laugh about it,” wrote another Reddit user.

User account of mistakenly triggering emergency SOS.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“You are not alone. My friend did this too! Her husband and I received a nude photo of her,” claimed a similar comment in the same chain. But it seems accidentally calling emergency helpline numbers is a recurring theme in the Apple ecosystem, covering the iPhone as well as the Apple Watch.

In one case, an Apple Watch triggered an emergency alert when two people were engaged in an intimate moment. One user shared how their dog, while playing with their hand, triggered the 911 call via the Apple Watch on their wrist.

An Apple Watch user claims to have unknowingly called for emergency assistance 43 times. Emergency responders have been aware of this problem for years, and they recommend picking up the call and telling them it was an accident instead of disconnecting their calls to check up on the caller’s well-being.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I’ve had the Google Pixel 9 Pro for three months. Here’s why I still love it
Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro on a peppermint background.

While there were a lot of great phones that came out in 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the ones that stood out to me the most. Though my primary device is my iPhone 16 Pro, using the Google Pixel 9 Pro is still just as delightful as the first day I checked it out.

I’ve been a fan of Google’s Pixel phones for a few years now, as Google has one of the cleanest Android interfaces I’ve tried. For a few years, Google has maintained the same basic look and feel.

Read more
This phone highlights what Google and Samsung need to fix with their cameras in 2025
Oppo Find X8 Pro laying flat on a table.

When companies release new smartphones, they usually call out a specific camera specification or two. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung calls out the 200-megapixel main camera as well as the 5x telephoto, while Apple focused on its 48MP Fusion camera, and Google made bold claims about the power of its 5x telephoto zoom.

However, dive deeper, and you’ll often find that these flashy cameras are paired with other lower-resolution sensors. For some companies, this isn’t a significant problem, and Google has proven that you can work wonders using AI and algorithms, even when the hardware doesn’t match up.

Read more
Future Samsung phones may steal this great Google Pixel feature
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with its screen turned on.

A lot has been said about the impressive capabilities of our phone cameras when it comes to capturing photos. However, they are also quite effective at recording videos. Unfortunately, unwanted background noise can often be captured when filming.

The Audio Magic Eraser is a valuable feature that leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate unwanted noise from recorded videos. While this tool is currently exclusive to Google Pixel 8 and later models, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it now looks like a similar tool could be coming to Samsung devices.

Read more