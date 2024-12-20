Have an old iPhone or iPad? You can no longer use this iCloud feature

If you own an older iPhone or iPad, it may be time to consider upgrading. As of December 18, the minimum requirement for using iCloud backups is iOS 9 or later, as support for iOS 8 and earlier versions has ended. This information was initially communicated to Apple users in November.

As noted by MacRumors, while iCloud support for devices running iOS 8 or earlier has ceased, you can still create manual backups on a Mac or Windows PC. If your device is currently on iOS 8, but can upgrade to a newer version, your iCloud backup capabilities will be restored.

The latest public version of iOS is iOS 18.2, which introduces several new features and improvements to enhance user experience. This version supports all iPhones released since the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, all launched in 2018. The latest version of iPadOS, also 18.2, is compatible with any tablet starting with the seventh-generation iPad, which debuted in 2019.

Beginning with iOS 9, Apple implemented CloudKit as the backbone for iCloud backups, significantly enhancing developers’ ability to manage data and user interactions within their applications. CloudKit is a comprehensive cloud backend service that simplifies app integration with iCloud by providing a robust framework for data management and user authentication.

One key feature of CloudKit is its ability to store app data securely in iCloud, allowing users to access their information seamlessly across multiple devices. Developers can utilize various storage options, including public and private databases, to control data visibility and access rights. This flexibility means that sensitive user data can be protected while still allowing for collaborative features in apps where data sharing is beneficial.

CloudKit also streamlines user authentication via iCloud accounts, simplifying the login process for users. By leveraging existing Apple ID credentials, developers can reduce friction, making it easier for users to engage with their apps without the hassle of creating new accounts or remembering additional passwords.

