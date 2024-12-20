 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Have an old iPhone or iPad? You can no longer use this iCloud feature

By
An iPhone 6S in gold held against a red pipe.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you own an older iPhone or iPad, it may be time to consider upgrading. As of December 18, the minimum requirement for using iCloud backups is iOS 9 or later, as support for iOS 8 and earlier versions has ended. This information was initially communicated to Apple users in November.

As noted by MacRumors, while iCloud support for devices running iOS 8 or earlier has ceased, you can still create manual backups on a Mac or Windows PC. If your device is currently on iOS 8, but can upgrade to a newer version, your iCloud backup capabilities will be restored.

Recommended Videos

The latest public version of iOS is iOS 18.2, which introduces several new features and improvements to enhance user experience. This version supports all iPhones released since the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, all launched in 2018. The latest version of iPadOS, also 18.2, is compatible with any tablet starting with the seventh-generation iPad, which debuted in 2019.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Beginning with iOS 9, Apple implemented CloudKit as the backbone for iCloud backups, significantly enhancing developers’ ability to manage data and user interactions within their applications. CloudKit is a comprehensive cloud backend service that simplifies app integration with iCloud by providing a robust framework for data management and user authentication.

Apple's Craig Federighi presents new iCloud features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021.
Apple

One key feature of CloudKit is its ability to store app data securely in iCloud, allowing users to access their information seamlessly across multiple devices. Developers can utilize various storage options, including public and private databases, to control data visibility and access rights. This flexibility means that sensitive user data can be protected while still allowing for collaborative features in apps where data sharing is beneficial.

Related

CloudKit also streamlines user authentication via iCloud accounts, simplifying the login process for users. By leveraging existing Apple ID credentials, developers can reduce friction, making it easier for users to engage with their apps without the hassle of creating new accounts or remembering additional passwords.

If you have an iPhone or iPad from the last several years, this shouldn’t be anything you need to worry about. However, if you do have an Apple product impacted by this change, it’s probably time to start looking at our picks for the best iPhones and best iPads to get something new.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple’s mysterious iPhone 17 Air is one step closer to becoming a reality
A render of the iPhone Air.

For months, rumors have indicated that Apple plans to remove the iPhone Plus from the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup, and replace it with an entirely new model that might be called the “iPhone 17 Air.” A new report suggests that this phone is now closer to becoming a reality.

According to Digitimes, the new phone has entered the initial stage of manufacturing, known as the new product introduction (NPI) phase. At this stage, Apple and its manufacturing partners finalize a blueprint for creating the phone. It's a significant step in the process.

Read more
Can this Android phone camera beat the iPhone 16 Pro? I flew to Bali to find out
iPhone 16 Pro next to the OPPO Find X8 Pro on a bed of pebbles

The iPhone 16 Pro has one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy, and it sets a standard for everyone to beat, especially regarding video. We've already seen Samsung and OnePlus try and fail to beat Apple, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro has proven that even it will fall somewhat short.

However, what happens when you look outside the U.S.? Smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have set camera standards that put even the best in the U.S. to shame. I was in Bali last month testing the iPhone 16 Pro camera against a new smartphone from Oppo.

Read more
Things still aren’t looking good for Apple’s iOS 19 update
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

The latest version of iOS 18.2 rolled out to (most) iPhone users yesterday, and it brought with it a slew of new features that fans have eagerly waited for. These include Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, this slower rollout of iOS 18 features is having an impact on development times for its next iteration, and that means iOS 19 might be delayed.

There have been whispers of delays before, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise — particularly when you think about how the production flow at Apple usually goes. In a Threads post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said: "I continue to hear that the gradual rollout of features across iOS 18 to iOS 18.4 is leading to delays of some features scheduled for iOS 19. That will lead to a long-term rollout of features next cycle as well. Engineers are stuck working on iOS 18 projects when they’d usually already be on to the following OS."

Read more