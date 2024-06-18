 Skip to main content
Here’s how much Motorola’s new folding phones will cost

By
Moo on the Motorola Razr Plus's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We have some important news about Motorola’s upcoming folding phones, which are expected to be released later this year. The new models, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, are expected to maintain the exact pricing of their predecessors. In the U.S., these phones should be called the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), respectively.

According to YTechB, the Razr 50 will be priced at 899 euros for a 256GB model, while the Razr 50 Ultra will be available for 1,199 euros for a 512GB version. In the U.S., the Razr (2024) is expected to be priced at $699, while the Razr Plus (2024) should cost $999. These are the same prices as the Razr (2023) and Razr Plus (2023), respectively.

It’s excellent that Motorola is probably keeping the same prices as last year, especially with ongoing global inflation. This is particularly nice because the Razr (2024) is expected to have a larger cover display than its predecessor. It will likely feature a 3.63-inch panel instead of the 1.5-inch one in the 2023 version. Internally, the Motorola Razr (2024) should have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip.

The Motorola Razr Plus in black and red.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Another rumor indicated that the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) will be available in three colors: Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, Blue, and Green. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will reportedly have a 4-inch cover display (up from 3.6 inches on last year’s model) and a 6.9-inch main display.

Motorola is expected to announce the new phones in just a few days, on June 25. The event showcases two captivating slogans: “Flip the script” and “Intelligence inside and out.” This indicates that Motorola and smartphone giants like Samsung and Apple are incorporating AI features.

Topics
