Hidden US carriers perks you might not have known about

In the competitive landscape of US mobile carriers, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others constantly vie for your attention with flashy deals on the latest smartphones and promises of expansive coverage. However, beyond the headline offerings lie a treasure trove of often-overlooked perks and benefits that can significantly enhance your mobile experience and even save you money. These perks are constantly changing; visiting carrier websites for the most current information on available perks is wise.

Let’s delve into some of these hidden gems (at the time of this writing) you might not have known about from the big three and a few others.

Verizon: reliability with unexpected rewards

Verizon is often praised for its reliable network, but it also has some cool perks you might not know about:

Verizon Up: This rewards program lets you earn credits just by doing everyday things like paying your bill. You can use these credits for all sorts of rewards, from gift cards and discounts on devices to unique experiences. Watch the Verizon Up section in your My Verizon app for exciting new offers!

Free Disney+ and other streaming services (on select plans): Some Verizon Unlimited plans include subscriptions to popular streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+. This is a great way to save money if you subscribe to these platforms.

5G Ultra Wideband Access (in eligible areas): 5G is a hot topic right now, and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is known for its super-fast speeds in certain regions. If you live or travel to a spot where it’s available and have a supported device, this “hidden” capability can seriously boost your download and streaming speeds. Don’t forget to check Verizon’s coverage maps to see if you’re in an Ultra Wideband zone!

Verizon Cloud: Many Verizon customers can use Verizon Cloud, an online storage service for your photos, videos, contacts, and more. The amount of free storage you get can depend on your plan, but it’s a handy way to back up important stuff and access it on any device.

Device trade-in programs: While they are advertised, people often underestimate the value of Verizon’s trade-in programs. Depending on the condition and model of your old phone, you could score some pretty good credits toward a new one, which helps lower the overall cost.

At the time of this writing, Verizon is also touting a three-year price lock, which will come in handy during these uncertain times when the price of new smartphones might increase.

T-Mobile: the unsung advantages

Known for its disruptive approach, T-Mobile offers several perks that extend beyond just unlimited data:

T-Mobile Tuesdays: This weekly program provides customers with various freebies and discounts from popular brands, ranging from food and drinks to movie tickets and travel deals. Downloading the T-Mobile Tuesdays app is essential for unlocking these frequently changing offers.

Netflix on Us (on select plans): Certain T-Mobile plans include a standard or even premium Netflix subscription at no additional cost. This represents a significant recurring saving for those already subscribed to the streaming giant. Again, plan details are crucial to confirm eligibility.

Free scam shield protection: T-Mobile offers its Scam Shield app and features for free, providing robust protection against robocalls and scam attempts. This includes caller ID, scam blocking, and the ability to report suspicious numbers, enhancing your peace of mind.

International coverage (in many plans): T-Mobile is recognized for its more generous international roaming benefits compared to its competitors. Many plans include free text and data (at slower speeds) in a wide range of countries, making it easier and more affordable to stay connected while traveling. They also often provide options for high-speed international data passes.

Project 10 million: While not a perk for all customers, T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million is a significant initiative offering free internet service and mobile devices to eligible low-income households with school-aged children. This underscores a commitment to digital equity that surpasses typical carrier offerings.

AT&T: more than just talk and text

Beyond its robust network, AT&T quietly offers several valuable extras. Unfortunately, it’s been our experience that these deals aren’t as good as ones offered in the past such as free HBO Max:

AT&T ActiveArmor: While often presented as optional add-ons, some AT&T plans include basic versions of their Mobile Security and Call Protect apps. These features can help safeguard your device from malware, identify and block spam calls, and provide a more secure mobile experience. It’s worth checking your plan details to see if you already have access to these features.

International Day Pass (for some): Certain AT&T plans include the International Day Pass if you travel internationally. This allows you to use your domestic talk, text, and data allowances in numerous countries for a flat daily fee. This option can be more convenient and potentially cheaper than relying on roaming charges or purchasing local SIM cards for short trips.

AARP discounts: As an AARP member, you unlock valuable savings on AT&T wireless services. You can enjoy a $10 monthly discount per phone line on the AT&T Unlimited Premium PL plan for up to five lines, and a $5 discount per line for 6 to 10 lines.

What about virtual network operators (MVNOs)?

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in the U.S. offer a cost-effective alternative to major carriers by leasing their network infrastructure. This arrangement allows MVNOs to provide more competitive pricing and flexible plans tailored to specific customer needs. These advantages are widely recognized as major selling points for attracting new customers, and they can lead to significant savings, depending on the particular MVNO.

Some prominent MVNOs in the U.S. include Mint Mobile, which is known for its affordable prepaid bulk plans and coverage from the T-Mobile network. Visible operates on Verizon’s reliable network, offering straightforward, unlimited plans that usually include taxes and fees. US Mobile distinguishes itself with customizable plans and the option for customers to choose between Verizon or T-Mobile networks, while Cricket Wireless, owned by AT&T, is known for dependable coverage and family-friendly options.

Google Fi Wireless utilizes both T-Mobile and US Cellular networks, gaining recognition for its international features and seamless network switching capabilities. MVNOs often provide benefits such as lower monthly fees, no long-term commitments, the freedom to bring your own phone, and sometimes specialized features like international calling or data-saving tools. Although they use the same networks as major carriers, MVNOs can deliver more tailored plans and personalized customer service aimed at specific market segments.

Unearthing the benefits

The key to unlocking these hidden carrier perks lies in understanding the details of your specific plan and exploring the associated apps and online portals. Regularly reviewing your account information and staying informed about new promotions can ensure you are taking full advantage of everything your mobile carrier offers. These often-overlooked benefits can add significant value to your mobile service, enhancing your experience and potentially saving you money without requiring any extra effort beyond a little exploration. So, take some time to delve into the offerings from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile – you might be surprised at what you discover!